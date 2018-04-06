'Pioneer Tower' and other letters

Pioneer Tower
The City of Fort Worth proposes to spend some million and a half dollars to light up the Pioneer Tower at Will Rogers Memorial Center (Decades after it last lit up…; April 03). That presents a most worthy project — assuming the city is satisfied that each of its residents has enough to eat and a safe place to sleep at night.
— Delmar H. Dolbier, Fort Worth
Paper Pulpit
The excellent editorial regarding Abilene Christian University's gay student/employee policy may have raised some questions in readers’ minds (A season to celebrate love, despite differences; April 1).
Alvin Jennings’ "Paper Pulpit" — a weekly paid advertisement — may answer some of those questions.
Jennings has criticized, blasphemed, ridiculed and summarily attempted to decimate the very foundations of all Christian denominations except for the Church of Christ now for years.
— Gene Jackson,
Walnut Springs
Age discrimination
Age discrimination is alive and well for seniors looking for full or part-time work. Online applications ask for "year of high school graduation" — a ruse for "year born."
We are not feeble, out of touch, computer illiterate people, but vibrant computer savvy, experienced people, who still want to contribute to the work place as well as supplementing a Social Security check.
We have been around this block a few times and can contribute our tried-and-true work ethic and dependability.
We are valuable, experienced people — so give us a chance.
— Katy Scarlett Ohara,
Granbury
Poisoning Texas economy
Time to speak up!
The anti-immigrant, 'let Mexico pay for the wall' idea is going to poison the Texas economy and ruin our long relationship with Latin America.
Texas' history with Mexico hasn't always been easy, but to deny that it hasn't shaped modern Texas is to deny family.
Texans don't give up on family. They find ways to help.
— Sarah Dolbier,
Fort Worth
Refrain from regime change
Congress has failed to do its duty. It has enacted massive tax cuts and excessive spending.
We should be generating budget surpluses. To do this, we must raise taxes and raise the top marginal rate to at least 50 percent, to reflect the current level of income inequality.
Furthermore, we should downsize the $1 trillion annual spending on national security. We have about 800 military bases spread across the planet; we should close 25 percent to start.
We should refrain from regime changes and preemptive strikes — which have resulted in a multitude of civilian deaths — massive displacement of civilians and immense destruction of property and infrastructure.
— John R. Piazza, Keller
En masse
I don't think anyone advocates outlawing a hunting rifle, or your handgun you use for self defense.
What is being advocated is banning a weapon that with minimal instruction can cause mass casualties — a weapon that in a matter of minutes, even seconds, kills en masse.
There is a reason that when the grenade, bazooka, explosives and even now certain types of fertilizer were recognized as methods of mass casualty, they were restricted only to certain individuals.
I would submit that your AR-15, a fellow weapon of mass casualty, should also be restricted to law enforcement and military personnel. How many mass casualties have we seen due to grenades in recent years?
— Todd Adolph,
Arlington
Roseanne vs. NFL players
Conservatives love the "Roseanne" reboot.
So, they are offended by NFL players kneeling in silent protest during the National Anthem, but are OK with a vulgar, crass, bitter woman mocking and grabbing her crotch during the same anthem?
— Ruby Henley,
North Richland Hills
'Trumpeted' tweets
Please stop paying attention to 'Trumpeted' tweets. No printing them. No reading. No sharing. No believing.
— Anne M. Sanders,
Fort Worth
Ignoring laws
It is unfortunate that drivers ignore laws for texting while driving, run red lights and/or stop signs, cut drivers off and commit hit and runs.
What do these people think at the time they break traffic laws?
"I don't know the person so why should I care if they get hurt or killed"?
Or they can go with a pat answer when in trouble: "It wasn't my fault I didn't know that I was breaking the law."
— Brenda Gilliland,
Fort Worth
