'To shelter or not' and other letters

To Shelter or not
A letter writer stated that Trinity Metro needs to assure forklift drivers and waitresses that they have a way to get to work without getting soaked ('Proud moment' and other letters; March 26).
This is a prime example of the sad state of entitlement in our society today.
Trinity Metro has no obligation other than taking a paying passenger from point A to point B.
Back in the old days when we had to stand in the rain, we took a little initiative upon ourselves by putting on a raincoat and using an umbrella.
— Reggie Hicks,
Fort Worth
Unfortunate ones
Why can’t we have protected bus shelters for year round weather — very hot summers and unpleasant cold weather ('Proud moment' and other letters; March 26).
We want people to get jobs yet they often stand/sit waiting for transportation in all kinds of weather.
I feel guilty and ashamed each time I pass these "unfortunate ones." I volunteer weekly, preparing and giving food to those in need and see the "plight" of these people, first hand!
If necessary — add a "penance" in taxes to accomplish this.
Fort Worth has the reputation of a "caring city." We are bigger than this.
— Velma James,
Fort Worth
Parkinson's Awareness Month
An estimated one million people in the U.S. live with Parkinson’s disease, the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s and the 14th-leading cause of death in our country.
April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, and I along with Parkinson’s Support Group of Tarrant County urge everyone in Tarrant County to join our community as we promote greater awareness of how Parkinson’s affects those living with the disease and their families.
We are hosting the Tarrant Area Parkinson’s Symposium April 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p. m., at the Amon Carter Center, Lena Pope Home (register at 888-506-1145).
Together, we can make life better by improving care and advancing research toward a cure.
— Sandralyn Hampton of the Parkinson’s Support Group of Tarrant County, Fort Worth
Emotional cries
The legislature passed a law, in response to the emotional cries of activists against texting and driving, and yet there are still fatal accidents? (Drivers, this is your warning; Sunday)
An activity that was already illegal (distracted driving) was made even more illegal, and some miscreants are still doing it?
I wonder what other problems — murder with a firearm comes to mind — could perhaps be addressed a bit more creatively rather than reflexively passing even more ineffective laws.
— Bob Fleitz, Arlington
