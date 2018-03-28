'Maybe here?' and other letters

Maybe here?
I recently returned home to Fort Worth after having lived for 13 years in San Francisco. That city faced the same funding challenges for the San Francisco Botanical Gardens that our own gardens face today. Their solution was to charge entry fees for only out of town visitors. If you lived in the city, all you had to do was provide proof of residency (drivers license etc.) to enter at no charge. It worked there. Maybe here?
— Davie Jones,
Fort Worth
Never miss a local story.
Must never happen
A letter writer asked Republicans to honor their pledges to ban abortions and restore Bible readings and prayers in public schools (Letters to the editor; March 15).
This must never happen.
The Constitution protects personal liberty and prohibits establishment of religious activities by governmental institutions.
Totally banning abortion is excessive intrusion into women's rights to control their own bodies.
Allowing prayers and Bible readings immediately results in demands for readings and prayers from all faith and traditions.
The U.S. is a diverse nation with many faith and traditions. We must all honor our own traditions and not try to impose them on others.
— Gene C. Walker,
Fort Worth
A devilish proposal
A recent letter writer proposed a devilish equivalency between annual deaths from “other” causes (e.g heart disease, falls, poisonings, car crashes, etc.) to those from mass shootings with military weapons (Letters to the editor; March 13)
He postulated other deaths as “acceptable … a part of life and freedom,” while deaths from mass shootings are unfairly demonized.
The inference that Americans are only “free” when they can own any and all manner of firearm they choose, and use in whatever manner they choose, is dogma straight from the gun manufacturers.
Propagandists continue to make false and outrageous claims on the guarantees of the Second Amendment. Rather than “more guns for good guys,” how about stricter laws to prevent “bad guys” from obtaining them?
— Robert Moore,
Fort Worth
Think about it
It is not the gun that kills, but the person pulling the trigger.
If you take away guns, then you better take away all knives, axes or sharp objects. Get rid of cars, trucks and even throwing rocks! This demonstrates my point; the problems isn’t the weapon, but the person wielding it.
If a loaded AR-15 lies on a table for 10 years, how many people will it shoot? Zero — unless a deranged person shoots it. I have never seen a gun shoot itself.
Instead of taking away an Americans’ rights to bear arms, institute stricter rules for selling guns. Don’t punish the 99 percent of legal, normal gun owners because of the one percent of deranged people out there. Think about it.
— Bob Casey, Rhome
John Bolton
President Donald Trump’s selection of John Bolton as his new National Security Advisor is appallingly bad and even frightening.
— Steve Mitchell,
Benbrook
Comments