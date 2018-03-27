'Parkland Students Manifesto' and other letters

Parkland Students Manifesto
These are the 9 things that the Parkland students want government to do:
1. Ban semi-automatic weapons that fire high-velocity rounds.
2. Ban accessories that simulate automatic weapons.
3. Establish a database of gun sales and universal background checks.
4. Change privacy laws to allow mental healthcare providers to communicate with law enforcement.
5. Close gun show and secondhand sales loopholes.
6. Allow the CDC to make recommendations for gun reform.
7. Raise the firearm purchase age to 21
8. Dedicate more funds to mental health research and professionals.
9. Increase funding for school security
Are these unreasonable?
— Fred Darwin, Arlington
Pretense of caring
Okay, let me see if I understand this. Dallas doesn’t want the Robert E. Lee statue. It’s moth-balled in some warehouse right now. White Settlement’s Civil War Museum wants it and according to Director Cindy Harriman, “Dallas will dictate specific conditions for how to display and interpret the sculpture.”
Are you kidding? If Dallas is indeed giving up the sculpture, then they need to give it up including whatever so-called guidelines on how it should be displayed. Seems to me that dictating how the sculpture should be displayed from an entity that doesn't want it seems a bit shallow. Okay, so it's on "loan." Big whoop-de-do. Dallas, can you just loan the statue (that you don't want) without all the pretense that you care?
— Chris Flynn, Hurst
Terrible trade agreements
The liberal elites such as Ed Wallace, Barack Obama, Ron Kirk and the Clintons seem to believe in open borders, a global market and free trade.
However, they have caused thousands of American working people to lose jobs and corporations to lose market shares under one-sided trade agreements.
Thankfully, President Trump is re-working these terrible trade agreements that have hurt the American middle-class families and manufacturing.
— Ralph Walsh, Arlington
Angered and troubled
Over the past year or so, Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth Bishop Michael Olson has made many decisions which have angered and troubled me and many I have spoken with in the Diocese.
Closing San MateoMateo Catholic Church, precious to many of our Hispanic neighbors, was first. Next, banishing our beloved Father Jeff Poirot from Holy Family Catholic Church, sending him to Wichita Falls and forbidding him to practice his hobby of brewing beer.
He then stripped Father Don Donahue of his priestly duties and canceled our reception honoring him. This was the final blow for me.
— Diana Getchell, Fort Worth
Presidential characteristics
Now former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are talking about beating each other up.
Such presidential characteristics.
Biden, is certainly not what we need after our current bully president.
—Jim Sanderson, Fort Worth
