Taking Mac's side, and other letters

I take issue with those who claim to speak for others (“Mac Engel, don’t call us pathetic,” William Harnagal, Letters, Wednesday).
I also saw combat in Vietnam, with A Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment of the 1st Cavalry Division. The writer does not speak for me or others who believe that not only were we fighting for our flag, but also other constitutional rights such as the right to protest.
We understand that kneelers are not disrespecting the flag, but are attempting to call attention to racism in our law enforcement system,
Kudos to Mac Engel for bringing hypocrisy to the forefront.
—Dave Robinson, Fort Worth
I am a 13-year veteran of the U.S. Army who served during Desert Storm and several humanitarian and peacekeeping missions.
I do not feel disrespected or offended when someone kneels.
The players are exercising the right of all U.S. citizens to protest peacefully a situation that they believe has become intolerable.
One can argue that Mac Engel should not call those offended pathetic. (I agree.) One can argue the players could find a less controversial way to make the point. One can even disagree on whether the police are out of control. (Many are, but by far most are not.)
But when I swore my oath to defend the Constitution, it included defending those players right to protest.
If that makes some people uncomfortable or offended, too bad. That’s life in a free democratic republic.
—Eugene Chandler, Arlington
Trump has done more than any president
During the Obama administration, we had open borders, the weakest military in our history, sanctuary cities and high unemployment.
President Trump gets carried away with his stupid tweets, but he has done more in his short time than any previous President.
If we have a Democratic Congress we will lose our Second Amendment and maybe our First. If we lose our guns (I have none) then only crooks will have guns.
—Phil Knight, Watauga
Teenage protestors are being used
Regarding the high school protests: These kids are being used to promote an anti-gun agenda.
To say anti-gun people are not promoting these protests is dishonest. The kids say they are not accepting money with strings attached — impossible.
Lost is the outrage of students who expressed anger that authorities didn't heed their warnings.
Where is the anger at law enforcement? Why are kids who expressed concerns before Parkland being ignored?
They wanted to institutionalize Nikolas Cruz in 2016. What happened?
Anger is misdirected. There are laws to prevent this. The system failed not by a lack of laws, but rather by inaction of authorities.
The Blake Act could have been invoked. Previous shootings displayed the same warnings and were ignored.
It isn't the weapon. That can be debated separately.
These kids are being used and victimized again based upon a political objective and emotion.
—Richard Lilly, Haltom City
