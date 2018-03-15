'Arrange the school calendar' and other letters from readers

Arrange the school calendar
Why was I able to walk right into my neighborhood elementary to vote — when that Fort Worth Independent School campus is normally secured with a buzz-in system? Someone dear to me is in the first classroom of another school — also wide open on Election Day.
I count 60 plus schools that were polling places on Tuesday. Why are we taking this risk?
What to do? Move polling places to libraries, community centers, churches, athletic facilities and/or hotels.
Or simply arrange the school calendar so that Election Day is not a school day — as they do in other places.
— Kris Savage, Fort Worth
Expect 'em to act
For years the Republicans have voiced opposition to abortions and support for school-led prayer and Bible readings, and this senior citizens agrees with 'em wholeheartedly on these three.
It was the U.S. Supreme Court which legalized abortion in 1973 and outlawed school-led prayer and Bible reading in public schools in 1963 — was it not?
Now that there are five Republicans and four Democrats in the U.S. Supreme Court, we wonder why they don't do more than just talk.
They also have the White House, the congress and the U.S. Senate. Can we ever expect 'em to act?
— J.W. Holmes, Arlington
Unnecessary spending
So the President wants to eliminate afterschool funding — which supports educational success, provides activities that students might not have the chance to participate in otherwise and keeps many at risk students off the streets (The president renews push to eliminate afterschool funding, March 6). But he is willing to spend tens of millions on a military parade so that he is not upstaged by other leaders, like North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Recently I received a email in reply to something I wrote to Senator John Cornyn, R-TX, and he stated we needed to get control of our spending.
Isn't this costly parade unnecessary spending? And will result in our Congress trying to eliminate spending on the most needy and revamping Social Security and Medicare?
— Carol St. Onge, Arlington
Give us a break
Your interview with the former Southlake Carroll High School coach seems to miss the sole cause of his dismissal (Hal Wasson talks about Carroll investigation, reflects on coaching career, March 2). Nowhere is it mentioned that he is accused of violating UIL rules. Also, the coach never acknowledged his fault. Instead, he talks about not winning 94 percent of the games as the possible cause of his firing.
He even stated that God "has a hand in this." Really? Are you kidding me? God directed him? PU-LEEZE! Give us a break!
— Charles Cole, North Richland Hills
Voter numbers
I know Republicans should be worried about voter numbers, but I’m more worried about our candidate options.
In the primaries I could pick conservative, more conservative or true conservative; what does that mean, anyway?
I’m sure a great many more than me are hoping for someone with the gumption to say "proud to be moderate and willing to compromise for the greater good."
I’d vote for that person in a heartbeat.
— Mark Metroka, Fort Worth
