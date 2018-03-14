'Not being smug' and other letters from readers

Not being smug
This Democrat does own guns and after 21 years in the Army, I am hardly "anti-gun."
I am for sensible gun regulations.
I am pro free market but against much the corporate welfare I see in Texas.
Never miss a local story.
Personally, I do not like abortion but I am against the state regulating personal medical decisions. I am supportive of Medicaid, Medicare, etc… as healthcare is very pro-life.
I actually do have faith in God but not the smug, arrogant faith I see displayed among many Republicans.
— Fred Gregory, Arlington
Where are the Solomons at?
The report of a district judge using shock treatment on a prisoner-at-the-bar is a chilling account of how our American justice system is failing our citizens.
Fort Worth's District Judge George Gallagher should take the prisoner's place in prison.
Where are our Solomons?
— Don P. Adams, Arlington
Have actual tryouts
Some of the children in our community are becoming lazier and lazier.
This is a problem because one day we will rely on them to completely run our country.
Have actual tryouts, Not everyone deserves to make a team.
— Parker South, Crowley
Commonsensical
I have heard only two commonsensical comments recently.
Henry Kissinger was asked by Chuck Todd about the notion of Russian involvement in our last election. He responded "I would be shocked if we weren’t trying to influence their elections"! So it’s simply business as usual for spy agencies.
Second, a woman responded to the current debate on gun control stating we should rename the debate "public safety." That slight change in wording might allow less passionate positions to actually feel less defensive or aggressive and finally meet and agree to way to move forward. Might give it a try!
— Lee S Anderson, Fort Worth
A feline shape
After reading Diane Smith’s article about the District 10 Senate Race, I am compelled to respond to Burton’s remarks about Wendy Davis “marching with a hat in the shape of female genitalia upon her head,” and Beverly Powell being “out of touch.” I think Burton may be the one who is out of touch in this case. The pink hats are not shaped like genitalia; they were created to represent the silhouette of a feline.
— Mary Alice Williams, Fort Worth
When is it OK?
The president engages in name-calling and demeans the media, the FBI, CIA, etc.
Not that some criticism isn’t deserved, but the mainstream media is not "fake."
They are critical to our democracy, whether you like them or not. But is our nation become one that's OK with name-calling?
— Charles Clines, North Richland Hills
You can't make it up
An adult film actress sues the president. You can't make this stuff up. Where are all the evangelicals now?
— Walter Slaven, Arlington
Comments