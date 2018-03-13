Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas in 2017.
Letters to the Editor

'Bully tactics' and other letters from readers

March 13, 2018 11:12 AM

Bully tactics

Attorney General Ken Paxton used his office to suppress potential high school students from voting and harass school administrators over the possibility of political content in emails.

He is a cowardly bully!

— James Calkins, Arlington

Get some perspective

According to Real-time Death Statistics in America on March 6, 1,059 people have died from texting and driving, that’s over 16 souls a day, many of these under the age of 20. Should we outlaw smart phones, and maybe cars? Should we raise the age to own cell phones to 21? For that matter, should we outlaw driving until 21? Get some perspective, people.

— Harold G. Hodapp, Jr., Fort Worth



Aren’t you curious?

Aren’t you glad I can’t manage your finances without education and a license?

Aren’t you really happy I can’t perform surgery on you without education and a license?

Ain’t it grand that, with millions of cars on the road, some education and a license is required to legally operate them?

Aren’t you curious why I can buy a military grade weapon without education or a license?

Aren’t you curious why?

If the guys and gals we voted in can’t answer, let’s vote them out.

— Bill Nelson, Arlington



Teachers vs. police

As a retired public school teacher, I don’t think teachers need to be armed or have a gun in the classroom.

We are trained to educate (teach) our students and this is a full time job if done correctly.

The police are trained as/or military veterans who should be hired by public school districts to take care of the safety of our children and the educators.

— Lois Campbell, Hurst



Name calling

Why must the Bob Stewarts et al of the Republican Party call people names if they disagree? Suddenly County Judge Glen Whitley is a no good liberal spending so and so who doesn't have his facts in (Republican) order.

I am not one who personally misses the days of Reagan's presidency, but name callers should look back and yearn for and remember that it was a day of coming together for the greater good.

We have lost that sense of decency, and willfully hang out to dry anyone who DARES to think and speak independently.

— Deborah Chaney, Bedford



Tariffs in a flag

Trump wraps his economy-bursting tariffs in the flag.

How many battleships, airplanes, and tanks does he intend to build with his steel and aluminum tariffs? Is it a matter of national security?

I think not, just more populism to counter his sinking stature in America and the world.

How many jobs do we lose and how much more do we to pay for good and services before we get back to normality in our economic policies?

The proposed tariffs are political expedients and not sound economics.

— Robert Terry, Fort Worth



Legacy in Congress

Surely each member of Congress has a staff member counting the number of children killed in our schools during their tenure so there will be an accurate count for their legacy.

— William Koehler, Fort Worth

