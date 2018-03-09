'Major contributors to violence' and other letters from readers

Major contributors to violence
Why do we refuse to consider television, movies, video games and the internet as major contributors?
Some studies have shown that, by the time most children reach the age of 18, they have seen 200,000 acts of violence and up to 40,000 murders on television.
Those numbers don’t even include action movies and countless hours of video games that feature nothing but killing.
Often it is the hero who uses violence as punishment for some perceived injustice, not unlike some of the recently-famous mass killers.
Kids see violence as an acceptable response. Is the entertainment industry too powerful to be challenged?
Have we all become too enamored with, or too complacent toward, violent entertainment that we choose to ignore what might really be the biggest culprit?
—James Withaeger, Arlington
Access Control
It’s time to protect our schools.
Every school should have the same protection process used at airports and sports arenas — access control.
No one should be allowed to enter a school without going through a metal detector.
This will cost a lot of money but it doesn’t appear that we have any other choice. We can do this without arguing about guns, amendments or waiting for Congress to do something.
—Karl Irvin, Arlington
Being politically correct
Virginia Heffernan's opinion regarding John Kelly's deliberate abandonment of political correctness struck a nerve with me (John Kelly — politically incorrect and proud of it; Feb. 23). Also, I have been revolted by the statements many make that they think it unnecessary to be "PC.”
My parents taught us four children never to say hurtful or insulting things to others; it was one of the simple basic rules of decent manners. Those who do so are showing their own weakness and lack of confidence, having to put someone else down in order to make themselves feel more important or powerful.
It shows a sad and cynical state of mind.
—Elenor Zepeda, Coppell
‘He’s coming for your guns’
“The sky is falling,” cries Chicken Little.
“He is coming for your guns,” cries Ted Cruz, in his ad against Beto O'Rourke.
How long will we allow this bald-faced lie to strangle rational discussions on gun control?
No one is coming for your guns. Not Beto. Not Obama after 8 years.
—Cherry Langford, North Richland Hills
Start a commission
Maybe the answer is mandatory open carry. Maybe the answer is confiscation of all firearms. Maybe there is an answer somewhere in the middle of the extremes. Can we at least have a grown-up discussion about the gun culture and gun violence in America? Come on Congress. Show some backbone. Start a commission. Save lives.
—Blake K. Wallace, Arlington
Partisan behavior at polls
I voted at precinct 4018 here in Saginaw.
When I entered the polling place, I was asked, "Republican or Democrat?"
When I replied "Democrat," some bystanders said "Jesus will forgive you" and "We still love you and forgive you, too" etc.
Why is this sort of outrageous partisan behavior permitted in our polls?
—Ron Baker, Saginaw
Not holding my breath
Our Members of Congress are as close we have in this country to Royalty.
We need Term Limits. Two terms and outta there.
And let them pay for their own healthcare.
That would really drain the swamp.
But I am not holding my breath.
—Jan Verrijcke, Arlington
