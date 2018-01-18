Marchers participate in the Martin Luther King day parade in Fort Worth, Monday, January 15, 2018.
Letters to the Editor

Arlington should go single member; City isn’t perfect, but we love it!; FW ‘jobs program’?; Shouldn’t MLK Day be inclusive?; Thanks for JPS’ wonderful staff.

January 18, 2018 04:37 PM

Arlington should go single-member

With the opening of applications to run for Arlington School Board, it has come to my attention that all of the positions on the board are at large. When I moved to Arlington in the early ’70s, all of the City Council positions were at large until residents, not living near Lake Arlington or in the far North, realized there was no representation for the center, east or southeast parts. Arlington threw the residents a bone and gave us five single-member districts, keeping three at large.

There is not one minority representing a “single” constituency on the council in this Dream City of ours, and it’s way past time for that to be changed. Arlington should go to single-member districts for all elected positions on our council and school board.

Jill Joslin, Arlington

City isn’t perfect, but we love it!

On the opening day of the Stock Show, you blast Fort Worth as not very smart and compare our attitudes to a “bigoted old cowboy.” (“Here’s how to make Fort Worth better in 2018,” Bud Kennedy, Sunday.)

What an embarrassment. I for one love every inch of this city and the people in it. I’m proud of our history that made us who we are and our exciting future. I’m proud to host thousands of cowboys from all over the country and hope Fort Worth makes them feel welcome.

There is no such thing as a perfect city, but Fort Worth gets so much more right than wrong.

Linda Stinson, Fort Worth

FW ‘jobs program’?

Fort Worth’s $1.6 billion shortfall has mounted over 25 years because it, like government everywhere, has been a “jobs program” for too long. If the retirement fund’s 18 staffers are an example, fraud, waste or abuse is likely elsewhere too.

Those 18 staffers average $122,200 per year in salary and benefits to mismanage the FW investment fund.

Eric Jensen, Arlington

Shouldn’t MLK Day be inclusive?

I have lived through the past 50 years, and a lot has changed for the better with regard to race relations. (“50 years after MLK’s slaying and Chicago riots, has anything changed?” Richard J. Gonzales, Sunday.)

Of course he will say no. If all the problems were solved, then he would become unnecessary.

Second, I thought Martin Luther King Day was supposed to be an inclusive holiday.

Many people fought for this holiday. What better person than Gov. Abbott, who won 59 percent of the vote in the last election?

Bill Hallman, Arlington

Thanks for JPS’ wonderful staff

I am so grateful to the nurses and doctors from JPS who saved my brother’s life recently, especially those from Nigeria, Congo and Haiti and others disparaged by President Trump.

They were well-trained, competent, compassionate people to whom I must apologize for the individual who is supposed to be leading our country.

President Trump’s behavior and words provide a terrible example to our youth, a constant embarrassment to those of us with intelligence and common sense, and a serious problem for the rest of the world.

The staff at JPS is phenomenal!

Sharon Agee Morrow, Arlington

