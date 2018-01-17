How to deal with the police; Is kratom safe to use for pain?; DREAMers need permanent status; Government’s main purposes.

How to deal with the police
So we have another video of a woman being “taken to the ground” and arrested. The video cams makes clear that the woman flunked or never attended “How To Deal With Police Officers.”
▪ Rule No. 1 — Follow instructions. Refusing to drop your gun, knife, club, or whatever will not have a happy ending.
▪ Rule No. 2 — Be respectful. If you want respect you have to give it. Screaming at or cursing the officer is never good policy.
▪ Rule No. 3 — Don’t make any sudden moves that could be misinterpreted by the officer. Officers know that domestic disturbance events are the most dangerous parts of a policeman’s job. You can always appeal to higher authority if you feel you have been treated unfairly.
James R. Anderson, North Richland Hills
Is kratom safe to use for pain?
I have asked my representatives to support the freedom of consumers to use kratom as a part of their health and well-being regimen.
Thousands of people use kratom to ease chronic pain, help with mental health issues and to fight opioid addiction. The FDA has issued a public health advisory related to mounting concerns regarding risks associated with the use of kratom. . Do your own research on this plant. Educate yourself on its benefits.
As a 53-year-old woman with autoimmune arthritis, using kratom to alleviate chronic pain, and depression caused by living with chronic pain. Kratom has allowed me to resume a normal daily life. I can take care of myself, enjoy quality time with my kids and grandkids and cook dinner for my husband! I lost my mother to opioid addiction. I’m thankful to have a plan that can offer me a quality life and not worry about addiction!
Kimberly VanOver,
Fort Worth
DREAMers need permanent status
The California federal judge who blocked the Trump administration’s plan to roll back DACA is on the right side of history. While this is a small step, we need a permanent solution.
The DREAM Act will allow thousands of DREAMers to continue to contribute to the country they’ve called home their whole lives. Do the right thing; pass the DREAM Act. President Trump has mentioned that we need a solution to DACA, and this is it. I hope you, too, will stand on the right side of history and support those who are considered Americans but don’t have the paperwork to prove it.
Cynthia De La Torre,
Fort Worth
Government’s main purposes
The two primary purposes of the federal government are protection of its citizens and the maintenance of full employment. The government exists to handle redistribution in an orderly manner.
A strong military is necessary, borders must be protected and police forces need to be well-disciplined and supported. The second objective requires the government to create and maintain a climate that encourages businesses to employ workers. Capitalism has proven to be the most successful form of government for this. Competitive, successful business leads to more and higher-paying jobs.
President Trump’s focus on these two objectives deserves our continued support. His personality quirks and the media noise are merely distractions.
J. Mark Bronson,
Fort Worth
