Republicans exuding optimism; We’ll take FW over Big D any day!; Who were the doctors?; There’s no place like Cowtown; Decency: The noblest of virtues.

Republicans exuding optimism
President Donald Trump and most of the Republican members of Congress recently celebrated the passage of their new tax bill that should improve our GDP and really help jump-start our already sound economy. Not a single Democrat voted for this bill. In fact, with the help of the mainstream media, they sought to derail it.
With the tax plan now law, if Republicans get an immigration bill, including DACA, more money for the military and a massive infrastructure plan through Congress in 2018, they could be set for victories in the 2018 midterm and the 2020 presidential elections.
If we curtail government spending and raise the GDP to more than 4 percent next year, in spite of the negativity of the Democrats and the mainstream media, we should be able to begin to pay down our national debt and ensure a second term for our current president and his party.
Hugh T. Lefler Jr.,
Fort Worth
We’ll take FW over Big D any day!
Fort Worth being Fort Worth is why I don’t live in Dallas. If I ever wanted to live in Dallas, I’d move there — it’s 45 minutes away.
But Fort Worth is Fort Worth. The mythos of Fort Worth is that it’s different, and we like it. It’s not weird — that’s Austin. It’s funky — Funkytown Fort Worth.
It is everything Dallas is not. Fort Worth clicks on an Abercrombie & Fitch ad on accident. Where Dallas exclaims, “Dude, that 1892 sweater with a ribbed crew neck is bomb,” Fort Worth rolls its eyes.
Our city doesn’t want to become Dallas because Dallas isn’t cool, and people who think it is are not either.
Javier Hernandez,
Fort Worth
Who were the doctors?
In the recent article about Christopher Bowen having 13 unnecessary surgeries between 2009 and 2016 because of his mother claiming he had numerous ailments, who were these doctors performing these procedures? (Munchausen’s story, Dec. 21.)
If, according to authorities, these were all unnecessary, why isn’t the state looking into this and placing sanctions against these doctors?
Bob Cosby, Fort Worth
There’s no place like Cowtown
Count your blessings, Fort Worth!
So Dallas has thousands more taxpayers than we have. Big deal! How much bigger do they want Fort Worth to be? How much wider our freeways? Have you ever walked elbow to elbow on New York City’s sidewalks? Or in London? Or Hong Kong?
We have the same big airport as Dallas. Besides, we have twice as many initials in “DFW.” Fort Worth! Where the West Begins! It’s like the country song has it:
God must be a cowboy at heart,
He made wide open spaces from the start.
Breathes there a man with a soul so dead that he would trade this famous Western cowtown for that big overcrowded metropolis to the east? Truth to tell, Dallas envies Fort Worth. Why else do they call their football team the Dallas Cowboys?
Don Woodard Sr.,
Fort Worth
Decency: The noblest of virtues
2017 brought enormous turmoil to the American political system. Division and polarization were the order of the day — and tribalism was the word best describing the year.
My hope for 2018 is that we recommit ourselves as a nation to the concept of truth, reaffirm the centrality of the rule of law to our constitutional form of government, and remember that decency should transcend politics and partisan differences.
To realize this hope will require constant vigilance and resistance. It will demand that we have the courage to stand up against all those who seek to destabilize and undermine the institutions that preserve our democracy and who appeal to and incite hate.
Most of all it will oblige us to act out of love and respect — in a manner truly befitting our humanity. Failure to bring these goals to fruition could turn turmoil into our country’s downfall.
Richard Cherwitz, Austin
