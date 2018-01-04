Letters to the Editor

What happened to sportsmanship?; Not a Greene fan; Christmas, Trump style; Sick and tired of Craig case; Proof is in the ...

January 04, 2018 04:58 PM

What happened to sportsmanship?

We want to stop bullying. Yet rubbing a vanquished opponent’s nose in it on the athletic field in front of millions is “fun.”

The defensive end stands over the quarterback he has just smashed. Dancing, gyrating and humiliating the offensive lineman he bested. What about sportsmanship? Honor? Class? Dignity? Can you imagine Bill Russell, Jim Brown or Roger Staubach playing duck, duck, goose? Hank Aaron?

You won’t see it in baseball because if you “celebrate” you will soon be facing an opponent who stands 60 feet away holding what amounts to a rock.

If the “excitement” of scoring a touchdown, in and of itself, is not climax enough, the game is pointless. Just have a “celebration” competition?

Dave King, Fort Worth

Not a Greene fan

Richard Greene is at it again (“A tumultous year ending on a high note,” Sunday)

Judicial Watch was founded by a right-wing activist and frequently collaborates with Steve Bannon and Breitbart News. Judicial Watch is the source of many false and unsubstantiated claims, including that ISIS had training camps in Mexico, just a few miles from El Paso.

Oh, and Robert Mueller’s title is “special counsel.”

Roger Tuttle, Fort Worth

Christmas, Trump style

Wow, President Trump finally did it. He won the “War on Christmas.” Amazingly he was able to turn a traditional season of love and peace into a time of hatred against blacks, Muslims and the FBI; fake news, North Korea and lying women.

Instead of following Jesus’ example of feeding the hungry, caring for the sick, and welcoming the stranger, Trump cut Meals on Wheels to the elderly, cut healthcare to sick kids and is building a wall to keep Mexicans out.

Instead of praising God’s beautiful creation, Trump has appointed a man to the EPA who wants to cut every regulation prohibiting corporations from fouling our air, dumping their toxic waste in our waterways, drilling for oil in the Arctic National Refuge and killing birds, bees,and butterflies with pesticides. We can only pray that Trump’s war on fake news, environmental protections and voter fraud is unsuccessful; otherwise we can all kiss our free press, our national parks, and our democracy goodbye.

Sharon Austry, Fort Worth

Sick and tired of the Craig case

How many times are TV stations and newspapers going to repeat the story about the woman being falsely arrested after she had called 911 about her son? (Jacqueline Craig lawsuit). All you are doing is aggravating and inflaming a situation that never should have happened.

Let the situation be resolved by authorities, and then go away.

Donald R. Clark, Benbrook

Proof is in the ....

Please folks, stop saying “the proof is in the pudding.” The phrase is actually “the proof of a pudding is in the eating.” In other words, you can argue all you want about which pudding recipe is best, but the real test is the taste of the actual pudding. It also means that a pragmatic test of a theory is better than debating the merits of possible results. This goes back to William Camden in 1605. Doesn’t this make more sense?

James Cook, Trophy Club

