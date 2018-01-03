Doctors didn’t get real punishment; Things looking up in FW schools; Trump stance on Jerusalem faulted; Jerry, run your team like New England; Conservatives, write more letters.

Doctors didn’t get real punishment
The bad-news doctors were not even indicted, but their physician assistant pleaded guilty and was ordered to make restitution. (Star-Telegram article citing Medicare/Medicaid abuse by Arlington anesthesia doctor.)
What good does it do to sue only the entity? It acted only in accordance with instructions from the doctors — who skated from liability and maybe some hard time.
Shame on the Dallas office of the U.S. attorney, who let the offending doctors off from any real punishment.
Charles Curry, Fort Worth
Things looking up in FW schools
The Fort Worth ISD is improving rapidly. Recently four FWISD campuses were nominated for a national award. They are among only 18 national finalists for top honors bestowed by the National Center for Urban School Transformation (NCUST).
The FWISD nominees for NCUST’s 2018 America’s Best Urban School Award (ABUS) are
▪ Young Men’s Leadership Academy.
▪ World Languages Institute.
▪ Bonnie Brae Elementary School.
▪ Westcliff Elementary School.
YMLA is the district’s first single-gender school for young men and provides a college preparatory curriculum with STEM emphasis. The curriculum includes Pre-AP and AP coursework and opportunities for dual credit and certifications. The school affords students the opportunity to use state-of-the-art technology required in computer aided design and manufacturing.
I’ve highlighted YMLA as an example of important student-focused changes taking place in FWISD.
William H. Koehler,
Fort Worth
Trump stance on Jerusalem faulted
As an American Jew I think it is ironic that President Trump supports the Israeli government's position on Jerusalem while emboldening anti-Semites here. Jerusalem is the spiritual home to three faiths. To link it exclusively to Judaism is, I believe, an injustice to Christians and Muslims alike.
Donald Jacobson,
Fort Worth
Jerry, run your team like New England
Jerry Jones, you are destroying the Cowboys. As a child fan and later, my Cowboys were almost always at the top. Now it’s the middle or worst, and when they do make the playoffs, it’s one and done.
You might want to look at how Robert Kraft runs the New England Patriots. He gets the hell out of the way and hires a good coach and lets him run the team. You’ve had two great coaches in your time, and you fired them both and haven’t had a good one since then. Come on, Jerry, start caring about Cowboys fans. Get a great coach and let him run the team.
Tommie Tyler,
Las Vegas
Conservatives, write more letters
It would be terrific to see more conservatives writing Letters to the Editor.
As Texas is a conservative state and Fort Worth and Tarrant County are among the most conservative communities in it, conservative voices should be heard.
If voting records are an indicator of communities’ beliefs, then the majority of this community is not speaking out. Conservative readers should stand up and write to the editor.
Ray Harris,
Fort Worth
