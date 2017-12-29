Fears of vanishing polar bear habitat; Tip policy goes back to previous rules; Harassment issue full of hypocrisy; Anchor babies must stop; Poor won’t see tax credit boost.

Fears of vanishing polar bear habitat
Today I am left wondering what President Trump’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren will be thinking when they ask what a polar bear was or what an elephant looked like.
What will their parents or teachers say? Vanishing ice is quickly reducing polar bears’ habitat, and yet oil exploration and drilling will soon be allowed. And the excuse that hunting already at-risk elephants in Africa will “aid the...species” should strike fear in everyone’s heart.
This is not a Republican or Democratic issue.
Karen Keller,
Fort Worth
Tip policy goes back to previous rules
For decades some restaurant owners required that a server share a small portion of their tip with the kitchen and bus staff. (Letters)
This was done at mostly higher-end restaurants. An Obama-era regulation ended this practice mandating that a server’s tips belonged to the server alone. This created a huge income inequality between the kitchen and server staff, especially at higher-end restaurants.
The Trump policy merely walks back the Obama regulation to what it has been for decades. No owner would pocket tips. If they did, no one would work for them.
Rob Paulukaitis,
Hudson Oaks
Harassment issue full of hypocrisy
I was somewhat amused by the letter on Dec. 20, calling Democrats complicit in sexual harassment. The prior letter calling all humans complicit was more on the mark on that topic. The harassment letter included the accusation that Democrats champion non-Christian causes and just want to give away his “stuff.” I have watched the “religious community” from my childhood make a bonfire of its moral authority.
The excuses for the greed that so-called Christians are justifying is called hypocrisy. I doubt that Jesus would have been more tolerant of that than he was of Pharisees. That letter called to mind a saying by Mike Royko. “It’s much harder to be a liberal than a conservative. Why? Because it is easier to give someone the finger than a helping hand.” Indeed, what would Jesus do?
Jeri Chilcutt,
Weatherford
Anchor babies must stop
No more anchor babies. This must stop. Normal citizenship must be inherited from a parent only, not by location of birth. The “Dreamers” group should have work permits only. Not full citizenship. No voting rights! They should apply for full citizenship in a manner prescribed by our immigration laws. Make the time limit for it three years. Then, either assimilate or deport them.
Immigration laws should admit on merit only. No more lotteries nor relatives that don’t want to assimilate, or cannot help build up our American way of life.
James A. Cooke, Arlington
Poor won’t see tax credit boost
The new tax law increases the Child Tax Credit from $1,000 per child to $2,000 per child. Unfortunately the poorest families will not see any benefit. A married couple with two children making $16,333 or less doesn’t qualify for the increase and will get only a $2,000 credit for both children.
A similar family making $150,000 to $400,000 will see its Child Tax Credit increase from zero to $4,000. As usual, it pays to be wealthy.
Karl Irvin, Arlington
