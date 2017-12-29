The rich get richer; the poor get poorer; Politics shouldn’t trump policy, training; Is U.S. coal industry becoming a fossil?; Deficit-busting tax reform.

The rich get richer; the poor get poorer
With the passage of the huge tax cut, President Trump and his millionaire friends will get millions of dollars for Christmas, while the middle class gets a lump of coal. What little the middle class gets today must be paid back in a few years with higher taxes than they pay now, but the rich and corporate tax cuts are forever. To pay for the rich to get richer, the working poor will get poorer.
The Republicans are already planning to cut Social Security payments, Medicare, Medicaid and whatever they can that benefits the working families. Millions will lose health care, including 13 million children.
The House and the Senate will brainwash the middle class into believing the tax cuts are for them. Wake up, America: They benefit the rich only.
Bunn D. Butler, Granbury
Politics shouldn’t trump policy, training
This was a probable cause-initiated arrest of a woman. The dispatch call to the officers said she was armed “with a knife and was going to stab her boyfriend.” (“Arrest video reminds us we have a long way to go;” and “Fired sergeant had ‘no basis’ for arrest, police letter says,” Dec. 20)
The officers were not informed about any “protect herself” statement.
The woman was not searched for the knife, refused to provide ID, and under the circumstances only then available to the officers, was started to be handcuffed for both her and the officers’ safety but physically resisted arrest.
If she hadn’t, she wouldn’t have been hit with the Taser. If any fault should be levied, it falls to the incomplete dispatch information and the woman herself for not fully cooperating with the officers.
You may not like it, but those are the facts as reported and/or observed in the video. Political decisions should never overrule legal police policy and training.
Richard M. Holbrook,
Weatherford
Is U.S. coal industry becoming a fossil?
An op-ed by Elizabeth Lippincott of the Texas Clean Energy Coalition claimed that “Wall Street analysts agree that long-term economic forces are working against any federal effort to rehabilitate the U.S. coal industry.” Among the “facts” stated to prove that conclusion is “reduced demand from countries that import U.S. coal.”
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration year-to-date numbers, U.S. coal exports increased 55.4 percent from 2016 to 2017. That includes exports increased to Europe by 41.5 percent, to Asia by 97.3 percent and to South America by 13.4 percent.
Can someone tell me why this leftist environmentalist group would lie about this? Oh yeah, because they always do when it supports their agenda against fossil fuels.
Michael Sexton,
Fort Worth
Deficit-busting tax reform
The Republicans in Congress rammed through their “tax reform” bill quickly so that you wouldn’t notice what it really was. By their own admission it will increase our deficit by $1.5 trillion! You who are reading this will experience higher taxes and less services because of this bill.
All this is to give enormous tax breaks to their ultra-rich donors, who then kick back what are essentially legalized bribes to Republican politicians. After intentionally exploding our debt, they will then declare that to “save ourselves” they must cut your Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security, their ultimate goal. I’ll tell you what must happen; we must rid ourselves of these parasites in OUR government.
Stephen L. Kelly,
Arlington
