No more medical deductions for Granny; Cornyn taking on background checks; Is it time to set term limits?; What war on Christmas?; Hollywood is different.

Hollywood is different
The hidden culture in the entertainment industry of sexual harassment and sexual favors for jobs and roles has probably been prevalent for many decades. Everyone has kept quiet, from executives to actresses and newscasters — now it is all being exposed.
Do you think this would have gone this far in the workplaces of the majority of working people in our country?
Lynne Harmon, Fort Worth
Never miss a local story.
No more medical deductions for Granny
To pay for its new tax legislation, Republican Grinches in Congress tell Granny she can no longer deduct her medical expenses. The “good news,” however, is that her child tax credit goes from $1,000 to $2,000. If she is married to Abraham and her name is Sarah, this will be quite helpful. And all those individual tax reductions? They expire at the end of 2025.
Santa, however, slid down the chimneys of big businesses. Corporations get permanent deductions. Pass-through income, earned by real estate investors gets big cuts. The favorable “carried interest” rate paid by private equity investors stays the same.
I don’t know if the little people can stand this “populism” any longer, but I want to wish big corporations, real estate magnates and private equity investors a hearty “Merry Christmas!”
William W. Thorburn,
Benbrook
Cornyn taking on background checks
I see John Cornyn is going to fix the background check system. I’m impressed. But what do you bet he leaves the clause in that says if the dealer doesn’t get an answer in three days the dealer can legally sell the gun and the buyer is making a legal purchase?
Why do you suppose the system failed in the first place? Because if the background check didn’t go through at all, then everybody gets what they want...who’s to complain? The dealer, the buyer...? It was designed to fail.
Just like the law that says an 18-year-old can’t buy a gun in Texas, even though it’s perfectly legal for them to have one or own one. So what good is the law? I’m having a bazooka installed on my Pickup so I can clear the road of deer at night.....
Dennis Green, Iredell
Is it time to set term limits?
It’s up to We the People to drain the swamp by voting out the dinosaurs. Some have been there 20 to 30 years ensconced in their perks and exclusivity. Some of the Washington establishment have made fortunes representing us — and they don’t want a newcomer like Trump coming in and messing it up for them.
When Sen. McConnell said, “I’ve been in Washington 20 years; therefore, I know how Washington works. Trump’s a newcomer and doesn’t understand how Washington works,” I realized that we should be concerned.
This is not what our forefathers had in mind. It may be time to set term limits — perhaps eight years for the House and 12 years for the Senate. Just not lifetime careers to embellish their fortunes.
Eva Snapka, Arlington
What war on Christmas?
No secularist tells Muslims to secularize their holiday, much less criticize or blaspheme that faith in its holiest season. Yet these are the same people who demand Christ be removed from Christmas while publishing critical pieces to delegitimize the faith.
This is the unfair double standard many consider the war on Christmas and Christians.
Tamara Wilhite, Euless
Comments