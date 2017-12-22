Don’t be duped by new tax bill; More tax savings for the wealthy; No justice for Kate Steinle; The Ghost of Russia’s past; Which side is anti-abortion?

Don’t be duped by the new tax bill
Thank you so much for an ignorant electorate and greedy politicians for turning United States into more of a plutocracy with a new tax bill and changes in regulations. Keep up with what’s being enacted with new laws, regulations, and presidential orders, not what a TV news service tells you what is best.
Rep. Kevin Brady, Republican Ways and Means Committee chairman, is correct that most Americans couldn’t care less about provisions like “carried interest” loopholes because most don’t understand all the loopholes to allow the rich to avoid taxes. It’s sad that many Americans are just duped chumps.
Gabrielle Gordon,
Keller
More tax savings for the wealthy
The GOP-Trump tax legislation has numerous flaws and would significantly harm middle and low income wage earners. The recent Star Telegram article titled, “Same job, same wage, different tax rate under the Republican plan” (Dec. 10) should anger any person receiving a salary.
Under this tax legislation, wage earners who can create a partnership or a corporation will be entitled to additional tax savings. The vast majority of wage earners will find it impossible to form such special arrangements to gain this additional benefit.
The primary purpose of the GOP-Trump tax legislation is to benefit corporations and their wealthy political donors!
Doug Harman,
Fort Worth
No justice for Kate Steinle
You can bet that if Chelsea Clinton or the daughters of Nancy Pelosi had been the victim on that fateful day in San Francisco, justice would have been served for Kate Steinle, who was killed by an unauthorized immigrant! I would even go so far as to say Pelosi, Governor Brown and the Clintons would see that San Francisco is no longer a sanctuary city.
Angela Benvenuto,
Arlington
The ghost of Russia’s past
“We do not have to invade the United States; we will destroy you from within.”
This is a famous quote from Nikita Khrushchev. Russians prefer the Republican Party because it emphasizes the weaknesses of capitalism. Democrats control capitalism by regulation and keeping a sharp eye on the wealthy in controlling their greedy ways.
Putin knew that President Trump would magnify the weaknesses of capitalism and show the world that socialism and communism is the way to go...hence the interference. Come on, America...don’t just sit there. Do something!
Gary B. Hicks, Fort Worth
Which side is anti-abortion?
Konni Burton calls Wendy Davis and Democrats “pro-abortion.” (“War of words flares,” Dec. 17)
For her to blame them for the actions of her own party is just wrong. In the 1973 Supreme Court decision, Roe vs. Wade, abortions were legalized by a 7-2 vote. Six of the seven justices in the majority were Republican appointees.
Every year since 1969, the Supreme Court has been controlled by a majority of Republican-appointed judges. If Republicans truly believe abortions are wrong, it seems they would have reversed it in the 40 plus years since 1973.
Roger Hokanson, Hurst
