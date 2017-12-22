Let’s showcase our aviation heritage; Red-light tickets: Do you pay them?; Are Cruz and Cornyn helping Texans?; High for a reason; Moore foe won, but not by a landslide.

Let’s showcase our aviation heritage
City leaders are concerned that they cannot attract Fortune 500 companies.
A major reason is our city leaders won’t acknowledge, or more importantly showcase, the rich aviation heritage that has driven this city since World War II. Cattle drives are gone, slaughterhouses no longer exist. We’re no longer a major rail center as we were 70 years ago.
About 25 percent of jobs in the area are aviation-related. These jobs aren’t minimum-wage burger-flipping or warehouse fulfillment jobs. They are high-tech engineering and manufacturing jobs.
There have been over 70,000 aircraft built in North Texas since 1941. We have one of the world’s largest airline headquarters here. We build the most technically advanced aircraft in the world in Tarrant County. Why not flaunt it? Let’s give Molly wings!
Tom Kemp,
Crowley
Red light tickets: Do you pay them?
So not paying a red-light ticket is not reportable to your credit bureau or insurance? Well, isn’t that peachy. Why did I pay mine?
Here is something else that’s not reportable: hit-and-run drivers. If you’re sitting at a light and someone clangs into your rear bumper, then drives off, don’t expect a lot of police help, even if you snapped a picture of the offender’s license plate.
Jeff Murray,
Weatherford
Are Cruz and Cornyn helping Texans?
I find it appalling that Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn support a tax bill that does nothing to help any Texans, save the wealthiest, who need it least.
I find it appalling that they will saddle my generation with a trillion dollars of additional debt just to provide welfare to billionaires and corporations.
I find it appalling that they seek to make my patients’ healthcare more expensive by repealing the individual mandate.
I find it appalling that they are willing to rip away insurance from vulnerable children and pregnant women in Texas on Jan. 31 because they have prioritized tax cuts for the wealthy over taking care of people who need it most.
And I find it appalling that they have done nothing to help the “Dreamers,” while the president makes speeches attacking immigrants entering this country as part of family-linked migration or the “lottery” as the “worst of the worst.”
Rohit V. Puskoor,
Fort Worth
High for a reason
I need to be high. (Marijuana editorial, Dec. 1)
I have several diagnoses that prescribe marijuana as one of my best cures or simple first aid. My status beats out most epilepsy patients, but all of Texas, the U.S and beyond are losing out in misdiagnosis, lack of health care or access to. The “new” MHMR policies will break us or break us even.
La Sondra Huggins,
Fort Worth
Moore foe won, but not by a landslide
In a recent column, Cynthia Allen stated it was a sign of hope when Roy Moore lost the senatorial race in Alabama to Doug Jones. It was good news to see Moore lose, especially with his baggage, but what was disturbing was that he lost by only 20,000 votes.
That means a large number of professed Republicans, including, I suppose a large number of evangelicals, did not see anything wrong with him being in the Senate.
With that in mind, I do not see any hope for the Republican Party, especially their morals, in the light of defending Donald Trump and anybody with a similar past, it seems, as long as they are Republicans.
Also, there was some boasting about the stock market gains under Trump. It appears to me that it is a continuation of the Obama years, nothing spectacular since his election. Think where we were in 2009.
Willie R. Hargis,
Forest Hill
