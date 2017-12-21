TCU Delts out after alleged hazing; Center not cheery for Cirque du Soleil; I support red-light cameras; Ride-sharing program draws praise in Arlington; The frozen chosen?

TCU Delts out after alleged hazing
Concerning the expulsion of Delta Tau Delta fraternity by TCU, did anyone tell the the Star-Telegram that the person who reported the alleged hazing to the TCU police refused to give a name because the person didn’t want to get involved?
What happened to our right to confront our accusers and to a right of trial by our peers? Smacks of a kangaroo court!
Also, Delt alumni contributed more than $100,000 for a new dormitory. House construction costs that were paid to TCU, I am told, TCU will keep.
The $17,500 I gave is insignificant, but many former Delts I asked to contribute want their money back! I will contribute any money returned to the Frog Club.
John R. Cawthron Sr.,
McGregor
Center not cheery for Cirque du Soleil
We went to the Fort Worth Convention Center for Cirque du Soleil. It took us 37 minutes after the show to get out of the parking garage because they accept only credit cards.
The card machines were not too fast or efficient, either. One lady attendant was trying to help. (Not to mention that parking cost $18).
The Convention Center itself was not the cheeriest place.There was not a single light or wreath. You’d never guess it is the weekend before Christmas.
Uma Subramanian,
Arlington
I support red-light cameras
Several years ago I ran a red light but did not realize it until I got a ticket in the mail. After seeing the photo and the described intersection, I chastised myself for not having been more attentive.
Fortunately there was no traffic at that intersection at the time, or things might have turned out badly. I broke the law, got caught and paid the ticket.
Saying the red light cameras are unconstitutional doesn’t make it so. Until the court makes a decision, I will support the use of the cameras..
The motives of those who want the cameras removed remain suspect. Law enforcement says they decrease accidents.
Those who want them removed because they may get a ticket for a “California crawl” on “right on red” need to understand that red means stop, not slow down.
Dave Robinson,
Fort Worth
Ride-sharing draws praise in Arlington
I couldn’t be more excited about Arlington’s attempt at demand-responsive ride sharing for public transportation. This concept is efficient and infinitely scalable.
Plus, there will be no empty buses running around the streets.
Whether this provider is the answer, only time will tell, but the concept is a winner.
Clete McAlister,
Arlington
The frozen chosen?
Whether impeached or court martialed as commander in chief, and since he loves deporting people, we should honor President Trump by deporting him and his cronies to their homeland.
They will feel right at home with their comrades in upper Siberia.
Jack Brocious,
Grapevine
