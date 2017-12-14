Buddy, can you lend me a trillion?; Bizarro’s bad taste; Hurry-up for new senator; Can you be a Christian and a Republican?; Trump’s successes; Name out of fashion.

Buddy, can you lend me a trillion?
Stealing a page from Vice President Mike Pence’s recent tweet aggrandizing Trump’s tax plan as a “middle-class miracle,” I visited my local banker to request a loan for $1.4 trillion. After I helped him back into his chair, he asked just how I planned to pay back the loan.
Familiar with Republican talking points and sound bites, I enthusiastically dived into the theory/miracle of trickle-down economics. With equal enthusiasm my banker promptly called security.
As I was escorted out the door, I wondered why when the middle class borrows it’s called debt, and when the government borrows it’s called a “miracle.”
Dale Daniel, Fort Worth
Bizarro’s bad taste
The “Bizarro” comic strip sadly referenced a subject that hits too close to home (Dec. 8).
Not everyone needs to be reminded of depraved situations on a constant basis. This could actually ruin this and many Christmases for many children.
Santa Claus molesting elves and reindeer is not funny, and this cartoon crossed over even “Bizarro” lines!
Kathryn L. Campbell,
Arlington
Hurry-up for new senator
Help me here. The Republicans waited almost 10 months, prevented a serving president, who won by almost 5 million votes from selecting the next Supreme Court justice. This was to allow the people to have a say in the selection. Then when President Trump rose to the office, with almost 3 million votes less than his opponent, was heralded for his selection.
Now, the Republicans can’t wait 10 days for the newly senator from Alabama to vote on the law, which is charity for the wealthy? Do they have no shame?
Trump is a perfect example of that bunch of self-serving, egotistical bigots. I am ashamed to say they are Americans.
Tom Stroope, Bedford
Can you be Christian and a Republican?
With the shenanigans in Congress this month, Donald Trump in the White House, and Roy Moore, a suspected child molester, running for the Senate, believing oneself to be both Christian and Republican is illogical.
Logic has the tenet of mutual exclusivity, whereby one proposition (or event) excludes the possibility of the other. For example, you being here mutually excludes you from being there.
One can be a Christian, or one can be a Republican, but one can no longer be both. Being a Christian mutually excludes one from being a Republican, and vice versa.
Laurin McLaurin,
Benbrook
Trump’s successes
In 2017 we realized a major GDP increase, hundreds of thousands of manufacturing jobs added, U.S. companies expanding here, stock market repeatedly set record highs, citizen optimism way up and ISIS driven out of Afghanistan and Iraq.
Still a lot of hangover messes for Trump to clean up, but he continues to “Make America Great Again.”
Joseph Ansley, Fort Worth
Name out of fashion
It’s a good thing former Fort Worth City Council member Jeff Davis is no longer on the City Council, or else he might be required to change his name.
Dwight Heard, Fort Worth
