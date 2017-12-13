Male species can help themselves; Every president has friends, enemies; Political climate may be looking up; EPA could be losing bipartisan ways; Follow the leaders.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trumpâs administration is seeking a two-year delay of an upcoming deadline to determine whether a family of widely used pesticides is harmful to endangered species. The request filed Nov. 13, before a federal judge comes after Dow Chemical and two other pesticide makers asked the government to set aside research by federal scientists that shows the pesticides are harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species. Dow contends the studies are flawed.
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trumpâs administration is seeking a two-year delay of an upcoming deadline to determine whether a family of widely used pesticides is harmful to endangered species. The request filed Nov. 13, before a federal judge comes after Dow Chemical and two other pesticide makers asked the government to set aside research by federal scientists that shows the pesticides are harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species. Dow contends the studies are flawed. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trumpâs administration is seeking a two-year delay of an upcoming deadline to determine whether a family of widely used pesticides is harmful to endangered species. The request filed Nov. 13, before a federal judge comes after Dow Chemical and two other pesticide makers asked the government to set aside research by federal scientists that shows the pesticides are harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species. Dow contends the studies are flawed. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP

Letters to the Editor

Male species can help themselves; Every president has friends, enemies; Political climate may be looking up; EPA could be losing bipartisan ways; Follow the leaders.

December 13, 2017 02:36 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

Male species can help themselves

A Dec. 9 letter writer said that the “male species” is a bunch of animals who “can’t help themselves.”

Perhaps the writer needs to find better male friends. I’m tired of the sick and inaccurate stereotype that men are all sexual wolves who are slaves to their hormones. First, it’s inaccurate. Second, it lets harassers and abusers off the hook. I do agree that we as a society have oversexualized fashion, especially among girls and teenage women.

Nonetheless, sexual assault is the fault of the assaulter, full stop.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

And a real man understands that a woman’s boundaries should be respected, no matter what she’s wearing. That’s the message our young men need to hear, not that they’re feral creatures who have no choice but to become harassers and rapists.

Brian Wooddell,

Fort Worth

Every president has friends, enemies

Richard Greene claims hatred of President Trump is “unlike anything most of us have ever seen.”

Please look back over the past 10 years at some of your fellow Republicans’ hateful comments about Barack Obama. Also, the special prosecutor was not charged to investigate any supposed “crimes of the losing candidate.” He was charged to investigate the obvious influence/intrusion that Russia (Putin) had in that election.

Roger Tuttle, Fort Worth

Political climate may be looking up

It was heartening to read several letters regarding the political climate.

Two writers expressed concern about the tax bill and the myriad consequences. Another was worried about our willingness to care for “the least of these,” referring to the children about to be denied health care.

Another writer’s comments caught my eye as well. D. P. Adams suggested that the accusations of sexual misconduct are an effort by radical leftists to “change our laws and customs.”

I find this ludicrous in that Democrats have been “in the barrel” along with Republicans. As someone who worked in the public arena for 35 years, I hope that some laws and customs do change. It’s way past time.

Jeri Chilcutt, Weatherford

EPA could be losing its bipartisan ways

Richard Greene’s recent op-ed hits on his favorite targets — the Clintons, Obama and other Democrats — fail to set the record straight on Scott Pruitt’s plans to address climate change. Under Pruitt’s leadership of the EPA, climate scientists have been muzzled, advisory boards stacked with fossil fuel industry “experts” Pruitt shills for, and climate change links archived on the website.

William Ruckelshaus, EPA head under Nixon and Reagan, says “Pruitt appears to be turning his back on a bipartisan tradition of transparent governance at the EPA.”

The lone hearing on the proposal to ax the Clean Power Plan stands in stark contrast to the Obama EPA’s 11 public listening sessions and four comment sessions before the CPP was enacted. However, it does demonstrate Pruitt’s alternative reality regarding objectivity and transparency, and Greene’s alternate reality on Pruitt.

Sarah Stephens, Arlington

Follow the leaders

I don’t understand the angst among Congress over having to vote without reading what they’re voting on. They’re going to vote as their leaders direct, whatever’s in the legislation.

Don Ponder, Fort Worth

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field

    The Texas Rangers aren't expected to move into their new stadium until 2020. In the meantime, take a look at how things are shaping up for the new Globe Life Field and Texas Live!

Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field

Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field 0:33

Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field
Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera 0:33

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera
The Goodfellows Fundraising Luncheon 2:25

The Goodfellows Fundraising Luncheon

View More Video