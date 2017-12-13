Male species can help themselves; Every president has friends, enemies; Political climate may be looking up; EPA could be losing bipartisan ways; Follow the leaders.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trumpâs administration is seeking a two-year delay of an upcoming deadline to determine whether a family of widely used pesticides is harmful to endangered species. The request filed Nov. 13, before a federal judge comes after Dow Chemical and two other pesticide makers asked the government to set aside research by federal scientists that shows the pesticides are harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species. Dow contends the studies are flawed. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP