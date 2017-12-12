Help the kids on Las Vegas Trail; Radical leftists? No, it’s the president; Punk is now Heisman winner; A boo for the voter ID law; No smoking; still sex harassment.

Help the kids on Las Vegas Trail
The series of articles about Las Vegas Trail described an area in Fort Worth that is riddled with drugs, prostitution, gun violence, and also described the children growing up in that area. The children come to school hungry and often dirty. They come to school day after day in the same clothing.
Talking with the principal of Western Hills Elementary, I asked how West Side Kiwanis could help. The principal said that there is a desperate need for clothes.
West Side Kiwanis has set up a used clothing store on-site at the school. We have enough clothing for children who wear sizes 6-7. We need clothing in sizes 8-12 to furnish each child in need with a second set of clothes.
Today we are requesting your help to complete the need for used clothing at the school. Call 817-615-9834 for drop-off locations.
Emil “Swede” Nyberg,
Fort Worth
Radical leftists? No, it’s the president
A recent letter said radical leftists must be behind the allegations of sexual misbehavior aimed at “upstanding public figures.”
More likely this “rash” is a long-overdue and applaudable reaction to a culture of behavior learned in locker rooms that objectifies women and certain physical parts deemed to be touchable, or even makes violence allowable.
Whenever that happened it was inappropriate and unforgivable, more so if it was power to subordinate.
This “rash” is a reaction to the blatant and unapologetic sexual misbehaviors and statements of the man in the White House, who represents that culture to all of us women in the #metoo group.
Elenor Zepeda, Coppell
‘Punk’ is now Heisman winner
In a recent column, Mac Engel referred to a young college star football player as a “punk.” Now he’s a Heisman Trophy winner.
I am retired 89-year-old television and radio broadcaster in Oklahoma. It’s one thing to comment about bad situations, but another to demean a player with a term used for lowlife criminals. It doesn’t apply here.
John Ferguson,
Moore, Okla.
A boo for the voter ID law
Richard Greene’s echo-chamber solution to getting rid of corrupt politicians is harder than ever in Texas and other Bible Belt states.
After decades of precision gerrymandering of voter districts, it’s nearly impossible for even a majority of minority voters to prevail.
Although the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the state’s Voter ID law discriminatory, getting minority, nonwhite and and older votes to count has been even tougher.
Republican apologist Greene still holds fast to the same tired talking points that most Texas voters know are fake.
Jim Duncan, Azle
No smoking; still sex harassment
When I was much younger I had to work to support myself and my family. Sexual harassment was as pervasive as cigarette smoke. Saying no was brave. Reporting it was foolhardy.
Cigarette smoke has now been banished from most workplaces. It’s past time to do the same to sexual harassment.
Anne Felix, North
Richland Hills
