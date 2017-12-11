Honor Pearl Harbor patriots; Will millions get A&M to the top?; Remember Richards’ words; Gun law must be rejected; Dreaming up a solution?

Honor Pearl Harbor patriots
Many conservatives and older Americans shake their heads and wonder where our values have gone and our patriotism and reverence to the flag and national anthem.
Maybe it starts with so little emphasis shown for Dec. 7, 1941—the invasion of Pearl Harbor — a “Day of Infamy.”
That was behind the Cowboys’ playoff story and other items. The article was informative but did little to honor those who lost their lives there (“Pearl Harbor shaped America’s role in world”).
Never miss a local story.
We were taught to never forget and to honor those who fought to guarantee our freedom. We could be speaking Japanese or German had we not entered this war.
Carter Fore, Breckenridge
Will millions get A&M to the top?
For whatever reason, Mac Engel chose to launch a vitriolic column about the hiring of Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M (“Fisher understands that Aggies’ goal is to win national championship,” Dec. 5.)
Peter Dawson’s column points out that in 2015 A&M’s football program produced $73.7 million.
Engel used inflammatory phrases: “recruiting slush fund,” “dysfunctional” and “shut down the program.” He failed to take into account that this move will produce millions of dollars in sales of A&M merchandise. Ticket prices sell out in a heartbeat.
The only thing lacking at A&M was a premier program; now it seems possible.
Ken Orton, Fort Worth
Remember Richards’ words
In regard to the tax reform bill, which will increase the national debt by trillions of dollars, I am reminded what Gov. Ann Richards said in her keynote address in 1988:
“We really are at a crucial point in American history.... The debt of this nation is greater than it has ever been in our history. We fought a world war on less debt than the Republicans have built up in the last eight years.
“It’s kind of like that brother-in-law who drives a flashy new car, but he’s always borrowing money from you to make the payments.”
Barbara Patton,
Fort Worth
Gun law must be rejected
Congress must reject the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017 (CCR).
Washington politicians and the gun lobby are working to gut state gun laws by forcing each state to recognize the concealed carry standards of every other state by adding “concealed carry reciprocity” to the bipartisan Fix NICS Act.
CCR would legally force every state to allow people to carry hidden loaded guns, even those who never passed a background check or had safety training.
Nineteen states don’t require safety training to carry concealed guns in public; 12 don’t require a permit or background check. Others allow many domestic abusers or people convicted of violent misdemeanors to carry.
America needs Congress to strengthen — not weaken — our gun laws.
Heather Hoskinson,
Fort Worth
Dreaming up a solution?
For years, conservatives have accused the left of bypassing our immigration laws for the sole purpose of gaining political clout.
This article validates that (“Dreamer Solution Critical to Dems’ House Projects”).
Vicki Tidwell, Burleson
Comments