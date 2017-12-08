Road to a recession?; Going too fast on tax cuts; Campaign donation can pay dividends; Is it the radical left?; Are women to blame for lack of respect?; Care for the least of these.

Road to a recession?
For 30 years the GOP has given us “trickle down economics” that historically hasn’t worked once, despite their promises that it will “ignite the economy.” That “ignition” always resulted in a dumpster fire of a recession.
Corporations will reward themselves with bonuses and dividends to their shareholders since they have no incentive to expand their businesses or create jobs when We the People won’t spend money in a recession. This boondoggle will add $1.5 trillion to the national debt that they caused 85 percent of in the first place and paid for by cuts in Medicare, Medicaid and CHIP, robbing Social Security again, then requiring the average American taxpayer to pay for the rest.
Everything happening today is in step with David Koch’s campaign platform when he ran for vice president in 1980 on the Libertarian ticket. So tell me, who do you think really runs our government?
Edward C. Wyman,
Fort Worth
Going too fast on tax cuts
I am disgusted with how congressional Republicans rammed the tax bill through at all costs. It is the biggest tax change in 30 years but apparently doesn’t warrant more than a month of thought, discussion or analysis by our elected officials, much less a genuine shot at bipartisan consensus.
It is especially infuriating to see Senate Republicans, with the exception of Sen. Bob Corker, dismiss the nonpartisan analysis by the Joint Committee on Taxation, which predicts the bill would add $1 trillion to the deficit over 10 years. Lowering the national debt and deficit have been issues about which both Sen. Cornyn and Sen. Cruz have espoused to care deeply. Their votes for this horrendous bill show that their word can’t be trusted and they will sacrifice anything — including the future of our youngest generation — for a quick political win.
Lindsey Perkins Wade,
Mansfield
Campaign donation can pay dividends
What is the best investment to make right now? It’s a political campaign contribution.
Invest a million and you can get Congress to give you a billion dollars off your taxes. What other investment gives you that kind of return? Sure, other people may lose the Medicare and Social Security which they paid for out of their own taxes. But all is fair in a free-market economy -- even robbing the elderly so the rich can get richer.
And yes, I am being sarcastic when I call this a free-market economy. There is nothing “free” about all this welfare for the rich.
Suzanne Tolbert,
Fort Worth
Is it the radical left?
It is time for the news media to investigate the sudden rash of allegations about sexual misbehavior aimed at upstanding public figures. These accusations — some of them baseless, many of them too old and beyond the statute of limitations — are a sickness disabling our nation when we need to be focused on more important issues.
Are radical leftists behind this outburst of insanity? Some of those involved may be enemies of our American way of life who want to change our laws and customs.
D.P. Adams, Arlington
Are women to blame for lack of respect?
I agree wholeheartedly with Angela Lansbury! Females need to accept some of the blame for being disrespected.
Women say they want a “conversation” with men on demanding respect — well, they also need to have a “conversation” with each other on respecting themselves — dressing like “streetwalkers” is not advantageous to achieving respect! Let’s face it, ladies — an “animalistic” nature is inborn in the male species (as much as I love them, they just cannot help themselves). WARNING: Don’t feed the animals!
Patsy R. Abbott,
Grapevine
Care for ‘the least of these’
Last year, Roman Catholic Sister Joan Chittister said that abortion foes are just pro-birth. I know that is not true of all abortion opponents, but for our state and national government, it appears to be true.
The new national budget cuts funding for CHIP (Children’s Health Program); Texas has already torn Planned Parenthood apart when we have doubled maternal and baby birth deaths.
If we really are concerned about life, we would have the safest neighborhood for every child and the best health care, and our schools would never need anything more to be great.
My hope and wish for this coming season is conversation to “care for the least of these,” as Christians’ Christ, whose birth we are about to celebrate.
Judy O’Donnell,
Fort Worth
