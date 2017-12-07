The race for Barton’s seat; Will we get coal or tax reform?; Birds of a feather?; Trump’s ‘great things’; Politics can tax you; Looser sex mores are nothing new.

The race for Barton’s seat
Bud Kennedy’s column presumes that Joe Barton’s congressional seat must be filled by a Republican. (“Who’s the Best Bet for Barton’s Seat?” Sunday)
Why? Because Barton has been too comfortably ensconced in his seat for 32 years?
It’s past any reasonable time for a change. There are five or more candidates running in the Democratic primary for that seat. They include at least two women: a Hispanic and an African-American. At least tree are men, including a young Navy veteran. This is what diversity looks like.
Ron Wright, one of two Republicans running, worked for Barton and is quoted as saying “the campaign is going to be about the future — it won’t be about the past.”
If you don’t want more of the past, vote for someone who’s not Barton’s “successor–in-waiting.”
Candy Halliburton,
Arlington
Will we get coal or tax reform?
The elves in Washington have been working long and hard on the tax cut and jobs bill. Based on the direction of the votes, it won’t be long before we know who has been naughty and who has been nice.
If the bill passes, it may revive the coal industry, because many Americans will be getting coal in their stockings for the next 10 years instead of tax reform. I guess we will soon know if the Grinch did steal Christmas.
Dan Savage,
Fort Worth
Birds of a feather?
Why wouldn’t the Republican Party support Roy Moore? After all, their president bragged about groping women.
Kay Fulgham,Fort Worth
Trump’s ‘great things’
A letter writer wants you to focus more on the “great things” President Trump has done.
Now there’s a real challenge for you since Trump has done absolutely nothing.
His whole agenda is to erase Obama’s accomplishments, regardless of the harm it means to our environment, world affairs, the young, elderly or poor, etc.
So please keep reporting the truth. Most of us can handle the truth.
Elizabeth Tye,
Arlington
Politics can tax you
Running down the new tax laws because a few lines were added to get the bill passed is bad.
There were thousands of pages no one got to read when Obamacare was passed. Where was the uproar then?
James Throop,
Granbury
Looser sex mores are nothing new
Cynthia Allen and her sources seem to believe that there is causation between the looser sexual standards of the last 50 years and the epidemic of sexual assault and harassment incidents recently in the news.
The problem is that men (and some women) have been acting this way for thousands of years. What is different is that this behavior is finally not being swept under the rug.
Our modern society did not lead to this behavior. If anything, there is much more of a direct line of causation between the changing sexual attitudes and victims feeling empowered to fight back.
It was in the era of sexual denial and Puritanism that police would not even arrest a man for beating his wife, and rape was often barely investigated or prosecuted. (Unless the accused was black, but that’s another letter for another day.)
Eugene Chandler, Arlington
