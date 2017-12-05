Freedom of religion and from religion; Council member should back town; Swimsuit calendars are beautiful; Get your own car to take driver’s test; A man vs. woman thing.

Freedom of religion and from religion
A letter writer complains about inclusion of “In God We Trust” on a governmental document.
I checked the back of my $1, $5, $10, and $20 bills and discovered the same words there!
The writer is probably being “assaulted” by these words on a daily basis, not just once a year on a statement. The writer makes the mistake of believing that freedom of religion means freedom from encountering religion by others. Just because someone may take offense to religious exercise is no reason to ban it.
Thomas F. Harkins Jr.,
Fort Worth
Council member should back town
For a sitting council member to defame Kennedale with false words serves no rational or constructive purpose (Letters, Nov. 29).
In response, I offer your readers the truth. Kennedale is home to a 9-11 Memorial, but the fountain in question is part of the Kennedale Veterans Memorial. Last year, I was approached by a group of people who offered to raise money toward its repair. Kennedale is honored by their interest and grateful for their contribution.
It pains me to see the efforts of true public servants sullied by ugly words and false accusations. The councilwoman’s letter does not reflect the sincere gratitude of the good and kind people I represent.
To those hurt by it, I offer a heartfelt apology. I hope Sandra Lee will do better by them in future.
Brian Johnson, Kennedale
Swimsuit calendars are beautiful
I always have to laugh when someone criticizes women who appear in calendars or beauty pageants wearing a minimum of apparel. (Re: F. Weldon Clark’s letter, Nov. 23)
While Clark gave us an interesting short course on the fundamental purpose of journalism, I question that the 2018 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Calendar cover photo unveiling their swimsuit calendar is an “affront to the chastity and sanctity of women.”
To me, women are the most beautiful creatures in the universe, both physically and intellectually, beginning with my wife of 52 years. And in a world where obesity is growing — pun intended — the trim girls in their light apparel have got it right. They are, in fact, role models.
W. James Hahn,
Fort Worth
Get your own car to take driver’s test
The Mineral Wells DPS office refused to allow my granddaughter to use a friend’s car to take a driver’s test.
The reason? No front license plate on the car.
There was absolutely no sane reason not to issue a warning to the car’s owner and allow my granddaughter to take her test. Instead she had to come all the way back to Weatherford and secure another car.
Government and common sense? Forget it!
David Calvert,
Weatherford
A man vs. woman thing
Women would gain so much respect if they simply valued what makes them women and valued what makes men men, beyond physical attributes.
How can anyone be surprised with conflict between the sexes when men have been increasingly flogged as a gender since before 1970? Even worse, now that misandry is apparently embraced as “good” by the left and by major media, is it any wonder that the worst actors actually act out?
Eric Jensen, Arlington
Comments