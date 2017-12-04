Joe Barton’s ‘courage’; Friends in high places; Panel: Humans cause climate change; In a quandary?; Homeless man’s tragic death; Paxton should recuse self.

Joe Barton’s ‘courage’
I applaud the courage of Joe Barton to pursue whoever posted the nude photo of him. That is an infringement of his privacy. What man in an intimate relationship has not said something similar? He was not harassing anyone; he was pursuing a romantic relationship. (The photo may have been a bit much).
I hope he does not resign and runs for office again. Shame on the sexual partner who betrayed his trust. Keep on keeping on, Joe.
Charlotte Applegate,
Fort Worth
Friends in high places
Joe Barton has nothing to fear relating to the nude photo. President Trump will back him and forgive him.
Jim Sanderson, Fort Worth
Panel: Humans cause climate change
In response to Richard Greene: The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) started in 1988 during the Reagan administration and reviews peer-reviewed work of thousands of climate experts (not politicians) from all over the world. The overwhelming scientific consensus is that global climate change is caused by human activity, specifically the burning of fossil fuels. There is no scientific controversy —it’s not sunspots, volcanoes, or a natural cycle of the earth. The burning of fossil fuels is increasing the level of greenhouse gases in our atmosphere, resulting in global warming. That’s not political opinion, it’s scientific consensus.
Fossil fuels have provided amazing growth over the past 150 years. But science tells us that protecting the world for future generations requires moving toward clean, renewable energy. Denying the reality of human-caused climate change will not help us get there.
The carbon dioxide molecules don’t care whom you voted for.
Jon Bullock, Colleyville
In a quandary?
Cynthia Allen’s view sums up the dilemma of conservative women in the age of Trump. (Star-Telegram, Nov. 16.)
Facing evidence that powerful figures harass and abuse those of lower socioeconomic status, women can either support those who have been abused or shrug and allow abuse to continue.
Arguing that the #MeToo movement to end sexual exploitation makes victims of those already victimized puts you with the exploiters.
Laurence A. Pimentel,
Fort Worth
Homeless man’s tragic death
Steven Huckaby’s murder was a travesty. (“Homeless man shot, Nov. 14.”)
In less than five minutes on Facebook, I learned he was a disabled Marine veteran who was 55 years old, a father, a brother and a son. He was laid to rest recently at the National Veterans Cemetery with honors befitting an unarmed disabled vet gunned down on Veterans Day weekend.
I’m no reporter, but in under five minutes I learned enough about him to have written a much better article.
Jeri Lynn Covington,
Lake Worth
Paxton should recuse self
The redistricting case involving the state should require Attorney General Ken Paxton to recuse himself due to being in the Legislature at the time.
This conflict of interest needs to be enforced, and Ken Paxton should either stop defending the current map or have someone else handle the case.
John Davis, Fort Worth
