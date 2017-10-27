A chance for citizenship; Eliminating the NFL “corporation”; Where it all began; Listen to us, Bedford council!; Killing Trump with kindness; Help Sigma swimmers.

A chance for citizenship?
We cannot find and deport 11 million unlawful immigrants. They all, except criminals, should be given the opportunity to become U.S. citizens. This could be accomplished by having them complete a special course, at their own expense, which would include passing a test.
The course would teach them how to read, write and speak English, as well as learn about the history of the U.S. and our laws. Upon completion, they would be sworn in as citizens. If they didn’t complete the course, they would be subject to deportation.
Dr. Richard Marks,
Fort Worth
Eliminating the NFL ‘corporation’
The football players who don’t stand for the Pledge of Allegiance want us to believe their protest is about equality. The truth of this protest is to eliminate the NFL “corporation.” The economy will suffer greatly, creating a domino effect. People will lose jobs, not attend games or watch games on TV. Stadium employees, beer companies and meat companies will go into a tailspin.
Instead, we need to grow the economy. So let’s keep doing what we’ve been doing for years, going to games, tailgate parties, watching games on TV and rooting for favorite teams. We are playing into these people’s hands if we do otherwise.
Let’s not have these players stifle our economy and our American way of life.
Alice McEntee,
Henrietta, Texas
Where it all began
I found a recent article about North Texas’ “birthplace” to be very interesting. This is because of an experience I had many years ago. We had been flying in an Army Bell helicopter in that area during an acceptance flight test in the mid-1960s. This was a time when there wasn’t any development in that area north of Arlington.
We saw what appeared to be a log cabin in the middle of the woods. We landed the helicopter in a nearby clearing and walked through the woods to the place where we saw the cabin. Sure enough, it was a log cabin there in the middle of nowhere. I have often wondered what became of it.
Emmitt Koelle, Bedford
Listen to us, Bedford council
It is time for the Bedford City Council to listen to the concerns of those who live here.
▪ Our police force is the lowest-paid among comparable cities in the area.
▪ Citizens have expressed their views about turning our bedroom community into an apartment community. Are you listening?
▪ City streets are a disgrace. Ruts have now created more ruts. No more “B”s scattered about the city. We know we are in Bedford, just look on the streets.
▪ Creating a “Bedford Commons” is just what the city needs; more empty storefronts, apartments to add more traffic on threadbare streets, and both selling/using city property in the mix. Are you listening?
▪ A $70 million Boys Ranch bond election. Vote no. Let our City Council know they do not have their priorities straight. Maybe now they will listen!
Bonnie Hogg, Bedford
Killing Trump with kindness?
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson must be a forgiving person. President Trump publicly undercut Tillerson’s position by saying that he was a weak person and was less intelligent than Trump.
Mr. Tillerson paid the president a real compliment when he allegedly called the president a moron. Not many people I know think that highly of the president.
James D. Seaver,
North Richland Hills
Help Sigma swimmers
We at Sigma Swimming need all the help we can get! Over 200 swimmers could be out of the water by the end of this year. Tarrant College Northwest campus is raising rent more than 200 percent on this nonprofit swim club.
Jutta Lingmann,
Fort Worth
