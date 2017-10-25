Cartoon ‘just plain wrong’; Do your research; watch for bias; Liberals drown out other viewpoints; Be an educated voter; Look out for flood-damaged cars

Watch out for flood-damaged cars
Most experts consider flooded vehicle hazards since water affects things like airbags or electronics that may show up only after time or when the car is in an accident. Tips for spotting flood damage are great, but recyclers know how hard this damage is to spot.
States with less restrictive laws mean flood-damaged vehicles could leave properly branded and return to be sold in Texas or other states with clean titles. Gov. Greg Abbott should ensure that Harvey-flooded vehicles never leave our state and develop a framework for states to work together to ensure these dangerous vehicles aren’t allowed back on the road.
James Cooley Jr.,
Brownwood
Cartoon ‘just plain wrong’
I am a firm believer in the First Amendment, although I do think the news media is somewhat out of control. (Bagley cartoon, Salt Lake Tribune).
Using the occasion of a soldier killed in action to depict the president in that manner is just plain wrong.
I along with probably many other veterans do not find the cartoon amusing. Some in the news media have lost all or most of their civility and common decency. I pray for the family of Sgt. Johnson. God bless the United States of America, the president and Texas.
Robert W. Evans, U.S. Army retired
Fort Worth
Do your research; watch for bias
What is the definition of bias? (TCU letter.) Way back when I was on my college debate team we were given a resolution to debate.
Sometimes we would have the support side and sometimes we would have the side against the resolution. This required us to research both sides and have quotes and studies to support both sides. If our argument used supporting information that was flawed, the other side could combat us with stronger quotes or studies. Therefore, if we used a source that was not reliable, we had a good chance of losing the debate.
If a college professor thinks a source is not good, it seems the unbiased approach would be to have the student do research on why the source is or is not good.
Dan Moore, Fort Worth
Liberals drown out other viewpoints
Democrats outnumber Republican professors on campuses by a ratio of 11 1/2 to 1. (“Liberal Bias? What Liberal Bias?” Friday letters.)
The study comes after a few tumultuous years at American universities, marked by campus race protests, the disinvitation of conservative speakers and phrases such as “trigger warning” and “safe spaces” in response to students being exposed to conflicting lines of thought.
Liberal political opinions now drown out other viewpoints in the classroom. Yes, there is a liberal bias at American universities. Research largely confirms that.
Connie McMillan, Fort Worth
Be an educated voter
Early voting began Oct. 23 and Election Day is Nov. 7. Texans are asked to vote on several amendments. Since turnout is low, please take the time to research the proposals.
The primaries begin in March for our state officeholders. Again, please take the time to research what the candidates’ platforms are and who contributes to their coffers.
Texans for Public Education believes in the investment of education for all. Their web pages have information on which candidate is friendly or unfriendly toward public education. Together we can be informed voters and take back public education from the politicians who run the system.
Jackie Smith, Boyd
