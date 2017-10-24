Arlington must solve I-30 woes; Yellow-stripe alert!; A big plant in the country; No meeting for Benbrook bridge?; Awww, a baby zebra!; Good for Jerry Jones.

Traffic starts to slowly move on I-30 westbound after the standoff with a trucker ended. SWAT officers removed a man from an 18-wheeler that led police on a high-speed chase "that could have been catastrophic" Friday afternoon, leaving Interstate 30 littered with crashed vehicles and shutting down the busy freeway for two hours in Arlington, TX, Friday, June 9, 2017. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com