Arlington must solve I-30 woes; Yellow-stripe alert!; A big plant in the country; No meeting for Benbrook bridge?; Awww, a baby zebra!; Good for Jerry Jones.

Arlington must solve I-30 woes
Arlington has lost its way. I was inspired to write this as I sat through the I-30 sinkhole that is Arlington. It has become enslaved to the very thing that made it great.
Arlington got on its knees when the big city threatened to take away its beloved child, the Texas Rangers. Instead of allocating resources to solve traffic problems, it has become chained to a sinking ship. It’s caught chasing its own tail. Why is Arlington the biggest bottleneck on I-30? Why are there unused express lanes? Probably too busy creating something that will never live up to expectations — the sinking ship that is Texas Live!
Public perception has flipped from the narrative of a fun stop between Dallas and Fort Worth to a city everyone dreads driving through. Arlington needs to figure out its I-30 problem before it becomes ... Grand Prairie.
Never miss a local story.
Joel Lavis, Fort Worth
Yellow-stripe alert
My Nextdoor.com social media feed has recently melted down over an unsightly yellow stripe on Simondale Drive. No one is exactly sure why city workers laid the stripe after recent street repairs.
But let me tell you, the privilege on Nextdoor is real. These residents are outraged about how their “residential street” has been defaced. Let me get to the point. They are demanding that the stripe be removed by the city, presumably at city expense. At best, the stripe is now dividing the street in half. Assuming my neighbors are not being held at gunpoint to look at the street, what’s the point in removing it? Does the city of Fort Worth not have better uses for its money?
I suggest we leave the stripe and spend the money on new street signs, repaving our roads or on the Las Vegas Trail.
Caitlin Krauss, Fort Worth
A big plant in the country
You didn’t say a word about the people who live near the Louis Vuitton site. (“Why Louis Vuitton chose this ranch south of Fort Worth for a factory.”)
They do not want an industrial plant in their quiet farming/ranching area where they are trying to raise families and enjoy peace.
April Dunn, Cleburne
No meeting for Benbrook bridge?
The Benbrook mayor and City Council are bound and determined to build what are now calling an “emergency access” bridge across the Clear Fork.
There is overwhelming opposition in the Bellaire Drive South corridor against any bridge. Yet they refuse to hold even one open public Town Hall meeting where the people who will be directly affected may ask questions and express their concerns. What are they afraid of?
Arturo Montoya,
Fort Worth
Awww, a baby zebra!
We went to the zoo on Tuesday and found out there was a baby zebra. I would have liked to have known more. There should be more news when an animal is born at the zoo!
Georgia Stell, Aledo
Good for Jerry Jones
Texas should be proud of Jerry Jones for encouraging his team do the right thing when it comes to being patriots and honoring our country, flag and vets who have served this country.
The NFL is a business, and when your business and highly paid employees offend people like me and my family members who are patriots and honor those who have served in the military, who do honor the country, flag and vets, you are telling me that you don’t care how I feel.
I am offended by the NFL players who are protesting.
Lynda Louthian,
Little Rock
Comments