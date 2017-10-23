Should we pay attention to president’s tweets?; A slap in the face to veterans; What are NFL players’ plans?; Don’t forget Puerto Rico!; Give us a sporting chance.

Should we pay attention to Trump’s tweets?
Nine months into Donald Trump’s administration the president’s tweets keep coming, creating drama that occupies the attention of the news media and thus the public.
Where should the press draw the line between either ignoring President Trump’s tweets (not allowing them to drive the daily news) or focusing on how dangerous and erroneous his statements are (on the assumption that these are the words of the President and therefore matter)?
There is no easy answer. By reporting on the tweets the news media fulfills its function of covering and fact-checking the president and exposing possible dangerous outcomes of what he says.
On the other hand, the more coverage of Trump’s tweets, the more likely his abnormal behavior becomes normalized and the less attention gets paid to more consequential things the president may be doing.
Richard Cherwitz, Austin
Slap in the face to veterans
To dishonor the flag and national anthem is a slap in the face to all military that fought for our rights as U.S. citizens. It’s my guess that 95-plus percent of those dishonoring the flag and national anthem have never served in a branch of military or given much thought to the sacrifices of those that did.
To stand at attention and salute for the national anthem is about respect, reverence and allegiance for the flag and what it stands for. We veterans and Americans who began our day with the Pledge of Allegiance in school don’t have to be told about respect, reverence and allegiance.
One pastor suggested using halftime of a Cowboys game to honor the families of those killed by police. I think that is an excellent idea!
Frank Wingard,
Benbrook
What are NFL players’ plans?
NFL players say they are protesting to “bring awareness” to racial bias in America.
OK, we’re aware; now what are they planning to do?
Continuing to protest offers no solutions. Why don’t they actually do something constructive to help solve this problem?
I keep hearing that we need to “start a conversation,” so why are none of them doing that? So far I don’t see any creative ideas coming from the NFL players.
Joan Jones, Pantego
Don’t forget Puerto Rico!
Don’t let Puerto Rico fall off the map of our crises.
Trump’s and FEMA’s attempt at slow creeping genocide of our American island is growing more critical by the day. People are in danger of dying of thirst or disease from drinking contaminated water.
Why are we not air-dropping drinking water where it is needed on the island? We have huge cargo aircraft, pallets and parachutes, as well as water. Why are these not being deployed?
This is a minor problem blown into a disaster by a psychotic president bent on chaos.
Bob Klemick, Euless
Give us a sporting chance
When you hunt migratory game birds, federal law limits magazine capacity of repeating shotguns to three shells. This law was passed in 1912 in order to provide waterfowl and other game a “more sporting chance.”
Innocent men, women and children should be entitled to the same thoughtful consideration.
Wade Davidson,
Weatherford
