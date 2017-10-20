Clean up Las Vegas Trail for good; NRH hotel could hurt neighborhood; Is football too dangerous?; Help people get into homes; Greene should target gun violence; Read the book on sourcing.

Clean up Vegas Trail for good
The Star-Telegram is informing us on the West Fort Worth disaster area generally known as Las Vegas Trail: Crime, violence, drugs, rape, lack of transportation, rundown housing .... on and on.
Knights Inn and particularly its owner, Anil Patidar, are also a large part of this city’s shame.
My home, as the bullet or a bedbug flies, is much too close to the sludge creep ever approaching my door. Las Vegas Trail and the Knights Inn have been a continuum of the same issues for far too many years. Thankfully, our city finally appears to be committed to attack many of Las Vegas Trail’s ills on many fronts.
Why then do our minders of code compliance ordinances continue to baby along behind Mr. Patidar? Ordinances of surrounding municipalities correct, not protect, such shame. We merely threaten to shut him down for a year? Threaten? A year?
Donald Bock, Fort Worth
Hotel could hurt neighborhood
My wife and I have taken great pride in seeing the addition of a first-class North Richland Hills library, a recreation center and Walker Creek Elementary school.
Each of these additions contribute to the education and well-being of our families. Students can walk to school or the library in a safe, neighborhood environment. As you know Home Town has received many honors as a safe, family-oriented, pet-friendly, well-planned community.
We face the prospect of a four-story, 120-room hotel right across the street from Walker Creek Elementary school. The hotel represents a traffic addition to the already congested streets, bringing the possibility of declining property values.
Joe Fleming, North Richland Hills
Is football too dangerous?
It was great to read that “Fewer and fewer grade-schoolers in Texas are playing football.” (Oct. 16, Page 1B). Nice to see some Texas educators getting educated. Hopefully the others will follow their lead and protect our children’s health.
Jim Sanderson, Fort Worth
Help people get into homes
The Presbyterian Night Shelter is a religious mission. The building does not belong to taxpayers, and the maintenance should not be paid with taxpayer dollars.
Now that the True Worth building is owned by PNS, will we be asked to maintain it as well? The Directions Home plan calls for permanent supportive housing. That’s what tax dollars should be spent on. Our money should be spent on helping people into homes rather than keeping them in shelters.
I oppose the $30,000 in HUD funds being spent on air conditioning for a building owned by a church rather than for housing low-income residents.
Wanda Conlin, Fort Worth
Greene should target gun violence
I was sickened by Richard Greene’s column, which said without repealing the Second Amendment nothing can be done about gun violence in this country. He says we should be more worried about abortion and traffic fatalities.
I dare Greene to stand before any parent who has a child to gun violence and explain to them that the severely mentally ill in this country have a Second Amendment right to buy as many military-style assault weapons, 100 round clips and bump-stocks as they wish.
Something is tragically wrong when Republicans like Greene, after drinking the NRA Kool-Aid, can convince themselves that 600 people being shot in nine minutes is what the framers of our Constitution intended and that the rights of the gun industry to make a profit supersedes the rights of 20 little Sandy Hook first-graders to grow up and have a life.
Sharon Austry, Fort Worth
Read the book on sourcing
The TCU Republican Club member who complained that a professor refused to accept Fox News as a credible source for a research paper has a valid issue only if the professor did not decline the use of MSNBC or other TV news outlets. It’s also important for students to understand the difference between primary and secondary sources.
Susan Spencer, Nocona
Comments