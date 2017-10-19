Deep thoughts on our president; Liberal bias? What liberal bias?; Granger, Williams off track; Late Texan honored for Kenyan work; TCU supports hurricane victims.

Deep thoughts on our president
1. Fascists hate free media.
2. Donald Trump called the media “an enemy of the people.”
Carl Aldrich, Fort Worth
Liberal bias? What liberal bias?
Ladies and gentlemen of the College Republicans, there is not a “liberal bias” among professors at TCU or anywhere else. (“Skeptical of ‘indoctrination,’ conservatives dig in at TCU,” Oct. 13.)
However, academics as professionals do have a bias in favor of facts and accuracy and against innuendo and bombast. For this reason it is quite appropriate for your professors to exclude Fox News from the list of acceptable sources along with WikiLeaks, Breitbart, Infowars, Facebook and Twitter. Go Frogs!
Paul R. Schattman, Ph.D. (retired)
Arlington
Granger, Williams off track
In a single edition of the newspaper, this morning’s Star-Telegram, two local representatives in the U.S. Congress take positions that approach the absurd.
Kay Granger, who is too important to meet with constituents who may disagree, has joined with other Republicans to challenge Robert Mueller, the independent counsel investigating Russia’s interference with the 2016 election.
Has she, like President Trump, decided to turn a blind eye to the conclusions of all our intelligence agencies? Does she not see the danger in allowing a dangerous foreign power to attempt to wound our democracy?
And then there is Roger Williams complaining that “scholars” helped to write the new Consumer Protection Agency rules that aim to curb the worst abuses payday lenders inflict on the poor. He would call on “industry experts” (a.k.a. lobbyists) to establish those regulations. Really? Sounds like allowing the wolf to gather the eggs.
Paul W. Hartman,
Fort Worth
Late Texan honored for Kenyan work
To honor the life of Bud Mulcahy of Basalt, Colo., and Arlington, Texas, we are taking donated used laptops to Kenya in 2018 from the communities of the Roaring Fork Valley and Texas to schools in the Rift Valley, one of which that was named after our amazing Papa. ( “Arlington couple builds life-changing well in Kenyan village,” March 30, 2014.)
Donated used laptops can be dropped off at the Grace Covenant Church office at 3402 Interstate 20 West in Arlington or alternatively, we can pick them up by calling 817 795 3799.
Sandy and Lee Mulcahy, Arlington
TCU backs hurricane victims
The TCU Faculty Senate approved a resolution supporting victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Recent events have convinced us of the inadequacy of that initial resolution. “As TCU is truly a global community, the Faculty Senate reaffirms our ongoing commitment to the compassionate support of members of our community directly or indirectly affected by natural disasters, wars and civil unrest. We call upon all faculty, staff, and students to consider how they can best support our fellow Frogs in their time of need.”
Ted Legatski, Fort Worth
