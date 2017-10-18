Mansfield houses need a little love; suites hotel near NRH school; Confusion over ‘public’ transit; Don’t use passive voice: Men rape women; How about Trump’s war deferments?

Mansfield houses need a little love
Living in Historic Downtown Mansfield since the early ’90s, I’ve seen quite the growth.
I am concerned as to why the homes on Kimball Street were not brought up ( “Mayor wants to build more homes in downtown,” Oct. 10). From my perspective they also seem to be Craftsman.
I’ve seen many homes pop up over there in just the past few months. I’ve walked their model home, and it’s outstanding. Their standards would be an upgrade anywhere else. I wish this company would get a little more love.
Dean James, Mansfield
Suites hotel to be near school
The North Richland Hills Planning & Zoning Commission voted 4-3 on a special-use permit to allow a 4-story extended-stay suites hotel on a 2-acre lot adjacent to Walker Creek Elementary school, despite a full house of people opposing, dozens speaking against, and several hundred emails in opposition.
I’m sure plenty of other commercial areas and restaurants would be thrilled for their businesses to be close to the first new hotel in 20-plus years! It doesn’t seem right for the city to be the primary beneficiary of a hotel rather than businesses within the city.
The current site isn’t facing any arterials or collector streets, but does face an elementary school with nearly 700 children. Prekindergarten drop-off/pickup occurs 60 feet from the property line.
The city has another opportunity to make this right and consider public opinion when it goes to City Council Oct. 23!
Jennifer Giese,
North Richland Hills
Confusion over ‘public’ transit
After reading your editorial about Arlington’s transportation plan, it appears that the Advisory Committee experienced considerable confusion regarding “public.”
Many of the possible modes mentioned in their report are not public but private, with Uber and Lyft being good examples.
This confusion seems reinforced with your comment regarding saving the city money. The objective of any municipality providing public transportation must always be to effectively serve the public while simultaneously using public funds wisely.
Saving is not a legitimate objective.
Alan Abeson, Fort Worth
Don’t use passive voice; men rape women
We talk about how many women were raped last year, not about how many men raped women.
We talk about how many girls in a school district were harassed, not about how many boys harassed girls.
We talk about how many teenage girls got pregnant but not about how many men and boys impregnated them.
The use of the passive voice shifts the focus from men to women. We talk about violence against women not the number of men committing violence against women.
Please help change the conversation.
Judith Segerdell Langston, Woodway
How about Trump’s war deferments?
For President Trump to criticize NFL players who kneel, calling them unpatriotic and disrespectful to the country, is like the pot and the kettle.
How about his deferments during the Vietnam War? And let’s see what comes from Russian collusion.
Herman I. Morris, Plano
