Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stand with players and head coach for the national anthem last month. Matt York AP

Letters to the Editor

America is better than this; Mansfield library needs friends; Insurance loophole hurts; Say it ain’t so!; Let’s not go there; Cheers for Father Poirot

October 16, 2017 2:23 PM

America is better than this

May I humbly suggest that Jerry Jones does not comprehend nor understand the current conversation.

As a retired military officer who also is an African-American, I say that the conversation has nothing to do with disrespect for the flag, military or any aspect of public service.

The never-performed third stanza of the national anthem says that slaves fighting for freedom should be killed. Should I salute the premise of killing my forebears fighting for freedom?

Sixty million people died during World War II to reject the Nazi flag. How could “good people” march under that banner?

The conversation is that America is better than this. Ignore the circus barker inviting us to the Greatest Show on Earth and stop drinking the poison Kool-Aid of hatred and racism.

Become that shining beacon on the hill again!

Riley Carruthers, Burnet

Cheers for Father Poirot

Father Jeff Poirot is one of the kindest and most joyful people I’ve ever known. His dedication to his friends, family and parishioners, and his devotion to the church, are pure and complete. The unreasonable and uncalled-for directive from Bishop Michael Olson for Father Jeff to discontinue his hobby as a brewmaster is just the tip of a very ugly iceberg.

Sadly, in our diocese, we are being led by a powermonger and a bully who is wreaking havoc throughout the Catholic community. Bishop Olson has created chaos at Nolan Catholic High School, affecting innocent students and their families and resulting in the loss of much-loved and respected faculty and staff. Now this badge-heavy mandate to Father Poirot.

It’s a disgrace to the diocese.

Dana Dutton Brown,

Fort Worth

Mansfield library needs friends

The Mansfield Public Library will be celebrating its Friends group during this 12th annual National Friends of Libraries Week.

The Mansfield group was established in 1965 and has raised thousands of dollars for the library, as well as volunteering many hours. The Friends are always looking for new members.

Our next meeting is Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Library’s community room.

Carol Ann Grantham,

Mansfield

Insurance loophole hurts

My daughter was hit by a hit-and-run driver while biking home from work. Police found the car owner. Her uninsured son-in-law was driving.

According to Texas law, the at-fault driver will not be held criminally responsible and the car owner cannot be penalized. The insured driver’s insurance company cannot be sued.

This egregious loophole in Texas insurance law was created in 2013 by the Legislature responding to the insurance industry. This giant loophole should be closed again.

M.A. Sternberg,

Baton Rouge, La.

Say it ain’t so!

Jerry Jones has capitulated to racism.

Gail McCoy, Fort Worth

Let’s not go there

Jerry Jones will force his players to stand for the national anthem.

How is that any different from Hitler forcing the German people to stand and salute his flag?

Paul Oman, Clarkston

