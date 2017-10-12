Bicyclists can be road hogs; Stories of Confederate past; Fast trains and schools; Double standard on shooting?

Bicyclists can be road hogs
Recently I almost hit a bicyclist. I was driving down a country road that is narrow and shaded by large trees. I came around a 90-degree corner, and there were several cyclists coming toward me and taking up most of the road.
Fortunately my brakes worked. I met at least a dozen more in the next mile or so. They were riding three across and taking up more than half the road. Cyclists, like automobiles, are supposed to be in single file.
In deep shade, all were wearing dark, nonreflective clothing and helmets. They had no lighting, front or rear, on their bikes and I saw no reflectors. They were almost impossible to see.
I’ll gladly share the road with cyclists, but I feel that they bear a large responsibility for their own safety and should alert automobile drivers of their presence.
Larry McGuire, Crowley
Stories of Confederate past
Oral stories have been passed down directly to our daughter from her great-great-great granddad, who fought in the Confederate calvary.
I honor his bravery. But fighting for a cause, that if successful, would have continued slavery, was a huge moral failure. Whether he thought the Bible justified it, or because his ancestors had slaves, makes no difference.
Who has the larger grievance? Whites who think that removing Confederate statutes dishonors their forebears? Or blacks, whose ancestors were forced into slave ships and endured horrors for generations?
Thirty years ago, I felt differently. But mainly through work I have many black friends. That makes a difference.
Mike Estes, Fort Worth
Fast trains and schools
A few days ago I was at the railroad crossing on Bailey Boswell Road in Saginaw. Two trains were passing each other at a high rate of speed. The sheer velocity of these trains were off the charts. Comanche Springs Elementary and Prairie Vista Middle School adjoin these tracks and crossing. Dak Prescott could stand on the tracks, throw a football, and come close to hitting the back door of each school. How many lives would be lost if a chemically laden train derailed onto school property?
The horse is already out of the gate as far as the location of these schools, but Saginaw appears to be moving forward to install a “Quiet Zone” next to these schools. Students would not hear trains barreling down the tracks at 55 mph. Neither would anyone else.
Quiet Zones work well, but not next to two schools filled with young children.
Suzanne Greene, Fort Worth
Double standard on shooting?
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn says this is not the time to politicize the Las Vegas shootings. So, I guess if the country is attacked by a terrorist again, we should have a respectful waiting period before we discuss what to do about it? And isn’t it ironic that the Trump administration didn’t jump right to calling the Vegas attack terrorism? Guarantee you they would have if the shooter’s name were Muhammad or Ahmad.
Jack Bowen, Fort Worth
Comments