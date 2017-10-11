Show respect for vets and flag; We should be talking gun control; More shootings: What can we do?; Live and let live; Is Benbrook pulling a fast one?

Show respect for vets and flag
The Dallas City Council did not respect the majority of constituents by removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.
These people do not represent the view of the majority but rather think they are the only ones smart enough to make decisions.
The NFL players are disrespecting veterans by failing to stand when the national anthem is played. The vets gave their lives — or came home with extreme injuries to their bodies and minds.
Failing to stand shows no respect for the vets or the flag.
It has nothing to do with calling out the police or “black lives matter.”
If you want respect, you must show respect.
Glenda Patrick,
Benbrook
We should be talking gun control
As a reasonable gun owner, I don’t understand when some say, “We shouldn’t be talking about gun control so soon after the Vegas mass shooting. It’s not the right time.”
Fine. Then let’s have a conversation about gun control in terms of Sandy Hook, which happened about five years ago (or any of the subsequent mass shootings).
And let’s have that conversation right now — today.
Surely, we’ve let enough time pass to let the Sandy Hook families grieve to have this discussion right now.
Michael
Evangelista-Ysasaga,
Fort Worth
More shootings: What can we do?
By now I should be inured to these regularly occurring shootings, just as a caged animal becomes accustomed to its cage.
I now must steel myself for the predictable responses.
First our legislators will offer their heartfelt (and empty) condolences to the survivors and families of this “horrific” attack.
Second, these same legislators will make self-serving statements concerning how they will look at the laws surrounding the Second Amendment.
And then they will trot out the same perverse arguments that the amendment specifically states that the right to “keep and bear arms shall not be infringed” and, therefore, not much can be done forgetting the preliminary phrase “a well-regulated militia.”
And so I am shedding tears of frustration.
But then I remember: The citizens voted for these people. So I guess we are OK with domestic carnage.
Dawn Hancock,
Fort Worth
Live and let live
I do not have a strong opinion for or against the NFL players standing for the national anthem.
It is their right. I can identify with people who have expressed strong, negative opinions on the right of the players to not stand.
It’s the same strong rage I feel when I hear President Trump attack judges and journalists.
He disrespects the U.S. Constitution.
Lulu Lyle,
North Richland Hills
Is Benbrook pulling a fast one?
The city of Benbrook continues to be less than truthful with regard to its actual intent for building the Clear Fork Bridge.
Asked why the bridge will be for emergency services only, the city director of public services said because of public opposition, the bridge will be limited to emergency access “at this time.”
Emergency access is simply a foot in the door for the eventual opening of the bridge to public access.
Carol Guarnieri,
Fort Worth
