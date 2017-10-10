Will Bedford become Apartment City, Texas?; Anger over defiant NFL players; States’ rights? No, just slavery; Let’s play football, not politics; Will the rich get richer?

Will Bedford become Apartment City, Texas?
Bedford finds itself in the throes of losing the quiet residential ambience for which it has long been known in the DFW area. In 2014, its City Council, led by Mayor Jim Griffin, proudly presented Dream No. 1, Bedford Commons. The only problem was that it was from the start a totally unattainable pipe dream — namely, the City Hall complex moved to its center with 12-foot-wide sidewalks all around for strolling pedestrian traffic and with parks and green areas aplenty.
Recovering from the loud Dream No. 1 bubble burst, the City Council is now presenting to us Dream No. 2 for Bedford Commons. It would have Bedford, already apartment heavy, adding proposed new structures for 300 apartments now and 500+ later in the next development stage.
Unfortunately, whether or not to proceed will not be on the Nov. 7 ballot of Bedford residents to say “for” or “against.” Rather, the City Council has once again trumped its citizens and will decide for us Oct. 10.
Patsy M. Watson, Bedford
Anger over defiant NFL players
The disrespect for America being allowed on national TV is a disgrace to the very core of our country and the people who have and are serving their country. To watch these young men with a millionaire’s lifestyle kneel or bow their heads in defiance while our national anthem is played is a slap in the face to America.
America is the greatest country the world has ever known, and if it is intolerable to you — leave! There are thousands trying to take your place.
Gary Hargett, Southlake
States’ rights? No, just slavery
From “A Declaration of the Causes which Impel the state of Texas to Secede from the Federal Union.”
“Based upon an unnatural feeling of hostility to these Southern states and their beneficent and patriarchal system of African slavery, proclaiming the debasing doctrine of equality of all men, irrespective of race or color — a doctrine at war with nature, in opposition to the experience of mankind, and in violation of the plainest revelations of Divine Law.”
Yes, states in the South seceded to protect states’ rights. Among those were the rights of states to continue slavery.
Stephen P. Hammack, Stephenville
Let’s play football, not politics
If the NFL remains unconcerned about players publicly disrespecting the flag and what it stands for, ultimately a significant number of customers are bound to skip what was sport and is now a shill for racial self-interest. No rational person watches football to support the team with the most black players who might use the position to protest anything. That will eventually doom those teams involved. After all, it’s a moneymaking business that rides on the thrill of competition to exist, not politics.
Richard M. Holbrook, Weatherford
Will the rich get richer?
President Trump and Republicans are advocating a tax cut for the very wealthy: reducing their tax rate from 39.6 percent to 35 percent, eliminating the estate and alternative minimum taxes. The nonpartisan Tax Policy Center states the largest percentage tax decrease would go to those with incomes above $730,000!
Susan J Wilcox, Fort Worth
Comments