Vote Deen for Parker judge; Begging for classroom funds; Did media create ‘football is king’? Anger over NFL disrespect; Citizens’ guide to council meetings

Vote Deen for Parker judge
I have seen Hudson Oaks property values grow to unheard-of highs. Mayor Pat Deen’s quiet demeanor and knowledge both of people and the budget is amazing.
Deen’s executive experience has served Hudson Oaks well in maintaining no city tax and developing creative economic development programs that have brought businesses like H-E-B, Splash Kingdom, Starbucks and Chick-fil-A.
Please join me in supporting Pat Deen for Parker County judge.
Jewel “Jan” Lynch,
Weatherford
Begging for classroom funds
Where do all the school funds go? Most people who have teacher friends or relatives know that teachers go begging for classroom funds as Oklahoma teacher Teresa Danks does.
They shouldn’t have to beg. Looking at the Department of Education’s statistics, from 1981 to 2017, elementary to high school enrollment has increased from 40.9 million students to 50.7 million, a 125 percent increase. During that same period the DOE grants to local educational agencies have risen from $3 billion to $15.4 billion, a 510 percent increase. Inflation, 170 percent, ate part of the change. Where did the rest of the money go? It appears the taxpayers are sending much more money to the schools but it’s not making it to the classrooms.
Ray Harris, Fort Worth
Did media create ‘football is king’?
I totally agree with your editorial: “Where’s teachers’ football-coach salary?” However, the media are partially responsible for the creation of the “football is king in Texas” phenomenon, because the mediaignore many other competitions such as UIL math, science, marching band, and cheerleader competition, etc.
The University of Texas at Arlington has had a Calculus Bowl (http://www.uta.edu/math/calcbowl/) for the last 18 years. Many top high schools sent their math teams to compete. The media should report these competitions in academics to make the parents, schools and community proud of their students’ accomplishments. Then Texans will increase their appreciation of teachers and ask the Legislature to raise teachers’ salaries.
Chien-Pai Han, Arlington
Anger over NFL disrespect
I may never watch another NFL game in my life. In case you didn’t watch any NFL games Sept. 24, you probably didn’t see the disrespect that a bunch of millionaires did to insult our nation’s flag and the thousands of men and women who gave their lives to protect our freedom and symbol of this great country.
Let them live in another country and see how they like it without their God-given ability to play a child’s game and make millions of dollars in some other country. In all my 83 years I have been a pleasant person, but now I am an angry man who cares about this country and the young people who even now risk their lives to protect our freedom without any regard for their safety.
God bless you and our great nation!
Jay Suter, Runaway Bay
Citizens’ guide to council meetings
Everyone is entitled to speak directly to the Fort Worth City Council in a meeting. But find more informal ways to articulate issues you care about. Telephone calls and emails to members are often much more effective.
By the time the council sits down in the chamber for a vote, they have had plenty of opportunity to become informed on the issues and to gauge public opinion. A few more voices right before a vote rarely add anything new.
Often citizens find out about an issue too late in the game to affect the outcome. That could be the fault of the citizen for not making the effort to become informed. One helpful tool is to pick a page on the city of Fort Worth website and wait 10 seconds for a pop-up that you don’t delete. There you can subscribe to various informative newsletters.
Daniel J. Haase,
Fort Worth
Comments