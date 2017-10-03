Bishop tells priest to stop home brewing; Let’s vote on renaming schools; Proud of his Southern heritage; Flag is No. 1 — sorry, Cowboys; Can’t have it both ways; Stop removing our history.

Priest told to stop brewing
As a Catholic of over 70 years, I am familiar with the hierarchical structure of our church and, therefore, our structure is not congregational.
Consequently, the local bishop of a diocese has ultimate authority. Diocesan priests make promises of chastity and obedience.
So the question is why Bishop Olson required Father Jeff Poirot to stop his hobby of home brewing, at which apparently he was quite good.
Father Jeff was a successful parish pastor at Holy Family Catholic Church.
He dramatically increased attendance at Mass, and congregational involvement was at an all-time high. His homilies were engaging and certainly orthodox in theology.
Is enjoying brewing beer one afternoon a week and being recognized for it somehow a poor reflection on the church?
If so, other Catholic religious have done so for centuries.
This appears to be an arbitrary decision by our bishop.
Paul Ray Jr., Fort Worth
Let’s vote on renaming schools
Why is it that a small portion of the population can get a city government to spend hundreds of thousands in taxpayer dollars? Case in point: Renaming a school because something that happened about 100 years ago offends them.
Why aren’t these issues put on a ballot?
If these people want this and the majority accepts their suggestion, why don’t they have a fundraiser and come up with the money?
I’d rather have my tax dollars go to fix the street or improve education.
Glenda Patrick, Benbrook
Proud of his Southern heritage
I’m not troubled by NFL players kneeling.
After being repeatedly told I’m not an American because I’m proud of my Southern heritage and don’t celebrate same-sex marriage or grovel over minority grievances, I agree.
My ancestors fought in the American Revolution, but I’m not American. I’m seventh-generation Texan and a descendant of Confederate soldiers.
I don’t have a nation, but the Confederacy exists in my heart.
Paul B. Martin, Cleburne
Flag is No. 1; sorry, Cowboys
Sports are for entertainment — not politics. America’s Team must stand tall for the flag I fought for.
The flag is No. 1 — my Mount Everest — my beloved team is as tall as the tallest mountain in America but pales to my flag. Play ball, not politics!
James Yule, Springtown
Can’t have it both ways
By taking both sides of the issue and both kneeling in protest and standing for the anthem, the Cowboys protested.
When you play both sides of the fence, you are playing both sides of the fence.
It’s time for me to take a knee in protest. I’ll just watch a midget football game. They have sacrificed the just as much for this country as most all NFL players and are more mature than some players.
Brent McCarthy,
Bismarck, N.D.
Stop removing our history
After all these years, bleeding-heart liberals want to remove history in the form of statues, monuments and names simply because it offends them.
As long as a name doesn’t defame someone — people, get a life!
Barry D. Wilson,
Haltom City
