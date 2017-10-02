Fans hold a sign that says, "Stand for the flag, kneel for the cross, before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
Letters to the Editor

First Amendment political football; Trump missing the point; Won’t buy a ticket anymore; Do away with the anthem; Hansen shutting up? Not gonna happen; ‘Boo’ to Jones, Cowboys

October 02, 2017 3:51 PM

First Amendment political football

Dale Hansen’s commentary points out that our Founders made freedom of speech the First Amendment (“Taking a knee isn’t disrespectful — it’s the opposite,” Sept. 27).

Indeed, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette (1943) that standing for the national anthem or participating in the Pledge of Allegiance is not compulsory under the First Amendment.

I think many NFL fans disagree that taking a knee during the national anthem is respectful. In response, I will “voluntarily” not watch NFL games or purchase another ticket to see a game in person. Doubtless many other Americans will do the same. NFL millionaires will have to deal with reduced incomes.

R. Cargill Hall, Arlington

Trump missing the point

Our president, deliberately, I think, has chosen to completely miss the point of what the NFL “demonstrations” are about.

Sad.

Dan Smith, Fort Worth

Won’t buy a ticket anymore

I am certain that Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion are insulted when football players use the captive audience of thousands to demean our anthem.

Jerry Jones is a great compromiser or capitulator by having the team kneel before the national anthem, and then standing during it. He has thus satisfied the black activists on the team, and then not suffered the wrath of the fans who have come to see a game, not a political exercise.

I’m a veteran of foreign wars and won’t be paying an admission to see the symbol of our national greatness defiled.

Dr. Bruce K. Jacobson,

Fort Worth

I’ve been a pro football fan before the first Super Bowl. I even pay for a more expensive cable option so I can get any game.

But no longer. I won’t pay to watch sports that have turned into yet another venue for political correctness, social agendas and platforms for personal protests. It’s not fun anymore.

David Walker, Annetta

Do away with the anthem

Why not do away with the national anthem at all sporting events everywhere and at all levels from peewee to pro?

There is absolutely nothing patriotic about sports, unless it’s the Air Force Academy, West Point, or Naval Academy teams.

Very few of the individuals in any of the sporting events now were ever in the military, nor were the owners or coaches. Problem solved.

John Dodd, Benbrook

Hansen shutting up? Not gonna happen

On Hansen’s comments regarding “white privilege”:

Mr. Hansen, put up or shut up, sir. Go on the air and publicly call for your employer to begin searching for your nonwhite replacement immediately or be justly labeled a hypocrite. Otherwise, shut up.

Scott Yarbrough, Godley

‘Boo’ to Jones, Cowboys

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys’ little stunt on Monday Night Football was not amusing to this old veteran and patriot.

It was a cowardly and disgusting act that was insulting to all us veterans as well as the proud men and women that serve in our military and in law enforcement.

America’s Team? Try America’s disgrace!

Herbye Mitchell, Granbury

