Players showed a united front; We are done with the Cowboys!; Message against Injustice; FW support dyslexic kids; What did Robert E. Lee do for us?; Pretzel logic by the NFL

Your editorial missed the point of the expression of unity by NFL players.
Most of them weren’t protesting anything as much as showing a united front following the president’s profane attack.
It’s a shame that Colin Kaepernick’s message has been obscured by the furor over a perceived disrespect for the flag, and many have suggested they could have done it a better way.
Perhaps so. But the playing field is their stage, and it’s when the most eyes are looking their way. If you are trying to call attention to the injustice of racism in our country, wouldn’t that seem the best time to do it?
We would be a better country and a better people if we could deal with the real issue here and remember that the flag is the symbol of liberty and freedom for all.
James Reeves, Arlington
We are done with the Cowboys!
Jerry Jones, Jason Garrett and the players may think they showed respect for the flag Monday night simply because they didn’t take a knee during the national anthem, but they did the exact opposite.
Throughout history when protesters link arms they are showing unity and defiance against what they believe is wrong or bad in our society.
When the Cowboys embraced a political view and stood with locked arms as the Star-Spangled Banner was played and the flag was flown, they showed unity and defiance against the national anthem, our flag, our country and all who have fought for our nation. We’re heartbroken and we’re done!
Kelly Drury, Hurst
Message against injustice
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys gave a clear and complete message.
By kneeling and then standing, they showed solidarity for those who are suffering from racism and respect for our anthem.
What an honest, thoughtful, healthy response! The chatter about patriotism is a diversion from Kaepernick’s original message: racial injustice.
Rita Cotterly, Fort Worth
FW supports dyslexic kids
About a year ago the Star-Telegram reported on a $6 million effort to help dyslexic students in Fort Worth ISD. October is Dyslexia Awareness Month, and we’re pleased to say that Fort Worth continues to show tremendous support for dyslexic kids.
FWISD has tested and identified many more students who need extra help to cope with their dyslexia. This effort is a part of a goal to have all third-graders reading at grade level by 2025.
The Fort Worth Library is showing its support by hosting a Dyslexia Awareness Day on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 1:30 p.m. We’ll spend this day celebrating our success and planning the next steps we can take to help Fort Worth students with learning disabilities.
Sarah Martinez, Fort Worth
What did Robert E. Lee do for us?
What did Robert E. Lee ever do for Dallas? Is “our heritage” shrunken down to century-and-a-half-year-old defeats? Why keep reminding us of a period when a million or so deluded crackers decided: “We’re not poor and ignorant enough yet! Let’s rally ’round a passel of treasonous losers and get ourselves invaded and occupied!”
Move on, folks! Let’s melt these statues all down and erect a statue to Audie Murphy — or better yet — to the Cajun Navy.
Guelma B. Hopkins,
Fort Worth
Pretzel logic by the NFL
Let’s see if I got this right. After the Sept. 11 attacks, players wanted to wear a patch on their uniform showing American solidarity. The NFL said no.
After five Dallas police officers were murdered in July 2016, the Dallas Cowboys wanted to wear patches, honoring the slain officers. The NFL said no.
Now, the NFL takes no action whatsoever against players who refuse to stand during the playing of the national anthem?
Dave Waldrop, Hurst
