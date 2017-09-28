Transit may not fit us to a “T”; He’ll pass on football; Sports, controversy go hand in hand; What’s the protesters’ end game? Stand up for your team!

Transit may not fit us to a “T”
It is rather ludicrous to debate where additional funds for the “T” should come from when the real question should be whether we should fund our bus system at all.
Mass transit is rapidly giving way to shared ridership, be it taxi, Uber or Lyft. No one would choose to wait outside on a bus, have a long ride, possibly with a transfer needed, if they could instead have door-to-door service. .
Let’s get rid of the buses, support ride-share vouchers, designate ride-share-only lanes on the freeways, and urge employers to stagger day shifts. It’s time to embrace personalized transit, not buses.
Lee Rogers, Fort Worth
He’ll pass on football
If I pay for a ticket to a concert performance (Dixie Chicks), a musical (“Hamilton”) or an NFL game, don’t force your political views on someone who paid for the entertainment.
Of course, once you force me to listen to your views, I can then decline to come to your performances in the future. Our son-in-law, a rabid football fan, canceled his NFL Ticket package due to what happened last year. NFL football, whose goal was to entertain, is no longer entertaining.
Doug Laing, Fort Worth
Sports, controversy go hand in hand
Sports has never been free of politics.
From Jackie Robinson to Muhammad Ali to the 1968 Olympics, athletes have never been apt to eschew making a statement. This is not new. We should not be surprised by it, but the backlash has been swift.
Why is there so much offense at this silent protest? And why can people who fly a Confederate flag that represents treason against the U.S. criticize these athletes without a sense of an irony? Protest is at the core of our nation’s founding.
Sports figures have always been leaders for social change; we should expect nothing less from them in these complicated times.
Jennifer Graham, Arlington
What’s the protesters’ end game?
I understand protests; I spent a year in Vietnam, which set the standard for protesting. But this one puzzles me. What is the protesters’ end game? Do they have a feasible outcome in mind?
Do they want the police to stop arresting people? Do they want the country to support them 100 percent? Do police back off any potential arrest that has even a chance of being labeled racial profiling?
One thing I’ve learned in my life is that telling someone to like you doesn’t work.
I knew what the Vietnam protesters wanted, an end to the war. Maybe if the NFL players will put out a goal we can then either support or ignore them.
Jeff Murray, Weatherford
Stand up for your team
Here’s how to get people to stand for our national anthem: Announce that during the anthem everyone should kneel in prayer to God for protection of our country, our president, and these athletes as they perform. Then watch everyone stand.
Jean Potts, Mansfield
Comments