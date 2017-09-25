News isn’t really news anymore; Antifa, Black Lives called instigators; Everything in life offends someone; Trans people fear healthcare bias; Trump’s still a target.

News isn’t really news anymore
I am so disgusted with what is considered news these days. It’s not just the internet but television news as well as print news. When I see headlines like:
▪ “Why Bill Cosby told Steve Harvey to “stay away” from him.”
▪ “It looks like Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin are officially dating.”
▪ “Taylor Swift gives raunchy speech at friend’s wedding.”
▪ “These Butt-Crack Jeans Exist Because the World Isn’t Weird Enough Already.”
▪ “Madonna less than happy with FedEx.”
I’m amazed that there must be a big enough audience for this stuff and that it keeps showing up in print and on television! The media needs to focus on relevant information and not tabloid trash.
Karl S. Ruckman,
Fort Worth
Antifa, Black Lives called instigators
The Klan and Nazis didn’t provoke violence in Virginia.
Antifa and Black Lives Matter were the instigators of any violence that occurred.
Democrats are the original segregators of American society. They still put all Americans into groups that are looked after by the nanny state.
George Doby, Cleburne
Everything in life offends someone
The following is a short list of things that have or will offend someone:
History, governments, television, news media, movies, music, cellphones, computers, monuments, flags, religions, money (In God We Trust), schools, cars, people, animals, clothing trends and protesters.
The list is endless.
Can we actually get rid of everything that offends? It seems we’re trying to do just that.
If everything that offends is removed, the world will soon look like the moon. Empty.
The only thing that should be removed is hatred. Of course, many hate the only one who can accomplish that.
Jo Anna Byars, Fort Worth
Trans people fear healthcare bias
The Affordable Care Act protects the well-being of all Americans. Section 1557 supports transgender Americans.
I’m a trans woman. My husband is a trans man. We’re about to foster to adopt a trans child with more to come.
I’ve heard way too many stories of people unable to maintain their health due to discrimination. The ACA guarantees the healthcare we deserve.
My family is lucky. Obamacare pushed our insurance company to provide for us.
This goes away if the Department of Health and Human Services removes 1557 from the law. Doctors will again be free to deny us services.
My husband, my children and I will be in danger. We need the safety and security the law offers.
Ginger McMurray, Sansom Park
Trump’s still a target
A good bet: There’s a 90 percent chance that the subject of a CNN or MSNBC talk show will be President Trump.
A better bet: There’s a 100 percent chance that participants will be critical of the president, who has a 43 percent approval rating.
Don Ponder, Fort Worth
