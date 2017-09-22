County officials’ money grab; Pressure on Granger; Pushing for better teacher pay; Questioning minorities; Debating climate change; Human trafficking a real threat

County officials’ money grab
So property values go up, up, presenting a tax-grab opportunity. County commissioners grab, snatching more dollars for themselves.
Absurd.
Commissioners at best are part-time employees getting full-time money. Collectively, they pay themselves more than $1 million in salaries, benefits. Another million-plus goes to their top aides, who do the real work.
Most commissioners are Republicans. The Republican governor says property taxes are “crushing” people. Commissioners refuse to hear and look out for themselves.
Taxpayers push back. Many ask state legislators to curb local officials and their money-grabbing ways.
Commissioners, start by revisiting this undeserved pay hike. Freeze pay at current levels.
If they can’t bring themselves to do that, let them pledge to give their ill-gotten gain to the county’s children’s services.
Roger Summers, Arlington
Pressuring Granger
In your editorial on U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, you reported that despite what many constituents feel, she has been showing her interest in our district by holding events.
She presented the editorial staff with a list of events that she attended last month. How about a list of upcoming events?
MJ Martinez, Fort Worth
Push for better teacher pay
Teachers deserve better salaries and more support from all of us. (Editorial on teacher salaries, Sept. 19)
I applaud Gov. Greg Abbott for continuing to push for more appropriate salaries for teachers.
Barbara Kent, Fort Worth
Questioning minorities
Let me see if I have the “conservative” position straight:
A letter writer (Sept. 19) says liberals feel “minorities” shouldn’t be asked their immigration status unless they commit a crime.
My first question is what this person thinks constitutes a minority: race, ethnicity, religion, language, manner of dress?
Next let’s assume the letter writer is a blue-eyed blond. Would dark eyes and/or hair qualify?
Should anyone with these traits be stopped on the street and forced to show ID even though they’ve done nothing wrong?
Gail McCoy, Fort Worth
Debating climate change
In carrying Richard Greene’s views a different direction, some experts believe that climate change is the work of Mother Nature and not human-caused.
I believe that we should be working on how to accommodate that possibility and not how to reverse it, which, in my opinion, is even naïve to think that it can be done efficaciously.
Indeed, it might even be beneficial to humankind not to do so. For example, during the Middle Ages, the world went into a climate warming period for several centuries which was most assuredly not caused by human activity.
That was a period when Europe, for example, blossomed. Agriculture was able to expand northward to the benefit of all, the great cathedrals were built, and everybody generally prospered.
I believe a change in that direction would be decidedly more productive and realistic.
William Brown, Arlington
Human trafficking a real threat
Human trafficking is the fastest-growing criminal enterprise in the world, a $150 billion industry.
Simply dismissing trafficking because we don’t believe it’s real or want to address it hinders law enforcement and promotes the work of the trafficker. (“Is human trafficking a real problem…” Letter to the Editor, Sept. 6)
Traffickers target and stalk their prey; early kindness while recruiting victims quickly turns to cruelty and abuse. Captives are brainwashed to believe they are worthless, unloved and deserve the horrible treatment they receive.
Modern-day traffickers are actively targeting youth in our community at schools, parks and shopping malls as well as clubs, parties and online.
We must address this crisis from all sides.
Learn more, speak out and if you see something, say something.
Glenna Pendleton,
Fort Worth
Comments