Color and racial profiling; Wasting more time on SB 4; Send Confederate statues to rural Texas; Figuring out a way to become citizens?; Honor noted former slaves

Color and racial profiling
I would like to clarify something about immigration enforcement and racial profiling. (“Liberals’ stance on immigration,” Letters, Sept. 19)
I am an immigrant from South America, and I have light skin, blue eyes and light brown hair.
I have several friends whose families have lived in Texas for over 100 years, and are darker-skinned, brown-eyed and black-haired.
Which one of us will more likely be asked about our immigration status?
That is what is meant by racial profiling.
Maria Thibodeau, Fort Worth
Wasting more time on Senate Bill 4
The Human Relations Commission wasted two hours on Monday.
Thank goodness the Fort Worth City Council has decided that obeying Senate Bill 4 is the only way to go.
So why was the commission “displeased” with the 5-4 vote? And where does someone get facts to claim that a majority believes as the commission does?
I’ve not seen a vote in which 51 percent of the voters want Fort Worth to join a lawsuit. All citizens should be treated fairly, but some people have broken the law by remaining here in the first place.
Charles Curry, Fort Worth
Send Confederate statues to rural Texas
While polls have shown the majority of Texans do not support the removal of Confederate statues, the largest cities in our state are controlled by the Democratic Party because of their large minority populations.
Their political leaders support and are implementing the removal of this beautiful and historical art.
There are dozens of small cities that surround the DFW metroplex, and I believe many of them would like the opportunity to have these statues moved to their cities. The majority in Texas do not buy into this politically correct contrived issue.
This can be addressed by our state legislature and our governor.
Paula Scoggin, Benbrook
Figuring out a way to become citizens?
Good work to those brought into the country illegally as children and who have managed to become teachers, grad students and lawyers.
If they can figure out how to be that successful, why have they not figured out a way to become legal citizens?
Susan Kennemer, Fort Worth
Honor noted former slaves
What I keep hearing everywhere I turn is “the statues are our history.”
I have a plan to solve the monument fight that should make everyone happy. Take the Confederate generals to cemeteries and/or museums.They will be safe there, and so will their history.
Replace them in public spaces with monuments to Americans like Sojourner Truth, Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman. These people shed their chains, educated themselves, and helped fight slavery at great risk to their lives. Their bravery is part of the story.
I can’t think of a reason this plan wouldn’t please both those who are offended by the generals and those who are dedicated to preserving our history.
Lanell Gonzales, Granbury
Comments