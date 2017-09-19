More sports coverage for FWISD; We need more scenic corridors; More than just a Casanova; Are we getting a Taliban mentality? MLK and Confederate symbols.

More coverage for FWISD schools!
Apparently the Star-Telegram no longer cares about the Fort Worth Independent School District schools’ scores.
There’s plenty of big coverage for schools 30-40 miles away but not FWISD. It’s just pitiful how they ignore the Fort Worth ISD schools.
Donn Caldwell, Fort Worth
We need more scenic corridors
I applaud Libby Willis for bringing Oakhurst Scenic Drive to our attention (Opinion piece, Sept. 14).
In the late 1990s I was a part of Fort Worth’s Scenic Preservation Commission, which recommended to City Council a handful of designated “scenic corridors.” These roads are protected from further billboard blight, and cell towers along these ways are to be camouflaged or of a stealth design.
That commission was folded into the Zoning Commission, and no other corridors have been designated — in spite of the phenomenal growth of our city and the addition of roadways that would qualify for protection.
It is past time to review the location of scenic corridors and the requirements for protection. Homeowners associations and organizations such as Scenic Fort Worth could assist. Citizens should be involved with any changes, and replantings appropriate and respectful of the original scenic designations.
Margaret W. DeMoss, Fort Worth
More than just a Casanova
I’ve researched Giacomo “James” Casanova (“ ‘Casanova’ seduces at Kimbell,” Aug. 30).
Most people are unaware that the man studied to enter the Catholic priesthood. Pope Clement XIII bestowed the Vatican award of “the Golden Spur” on Casanova.
He did have his romantic dalliances, which caused his exit from clerical duties. Yet he received a law degree and became a gambler, spy, violinist, scientist, and author.
He had a good side, too: Casanova became a philosopher, a Freemason, a Rosicrucian. The exhibits were impressive: fine sterling-silver settings, a 1700s violin and exquisite paintings including one of Benjamin Franklin, who discussed “hot air balloons.”
This rare exhibit had priceless artifacts and proved Giacomo Casanova was more than a ladies’ man.
James A. Marples, Longview
Are we getting a Taliban mentality?
Are we morphing into a Taliban mentality in this country? When did it become acceptable to deface, tear down, slash or otherwise destroy art that we do not like?
We see ancient works destroyed in the Middle East and shake our heads at the loss. When it’s done here, we say that it is past time to right old wrongs.
When we moved here from New York in the ’80s and toured every county courthouse in Texas, I was surprised how many times I had to look at a Confederate soldier at the courthouse with his back turned to the North. But never once did I think that all such statues should be removed.
With the current trend, what will be safe in this country?
Deborah Chaney, Bedford
MLK and Confederate symbols
Martin Luther King preached for peaceful demonstrations.
Spray-painting Confederate statues, destroying many, toppling tombstones — these are criminal rather than peaceful acts. The removal of these statues has caused more mutterings and complaints among the silent majority than I have heard in years.
What legal authority authorizes the removal of a Confederate flag or statue? What laws are being broken by their existence?
Many see the statues as a different symbol, one that reveres our past heroes in a Lost Cause. Their removal seems to be hurting rather than helping the civil rights movement.
School names are next, then street signs? Where will it end?
Ken Hobbs, Fort Worth
