White privilege going too far; Gasoline comes from the north; Barton silent on hate groups; Liberals’ stance on immigration.

White privilege going too far
After Nazis and Klansmen provoked confrontation in Virginia, Donald Trump asked, “Where does it end?” Well here in America most of us “civilized” folk hoped it would’ve ended with the Civil War. Then we hoped it would have ended at the conclusion of both world wars.
Unfortunately, there are elements in America who refuse to ever let it end. So in true Donald Trump fashion he’s made a mockery of a serious matter. As long as there are people romanticizing about a return to the most barbaric periods of American and world history, episodes like what we witnessed in Virginia will never end.
It’s sad that in 2017 America, Nazis and Klansmen can unify and get permits to publicly organize their intentions to commit treason and overthrow democracy in America. And our education system has so severely dumbed down our young people that some of them believe in the right to do this.
These people claim it’s about statues and heritage. Well, their “heritage” has always been about denying the rest of us who are not white “to have a heritage.” Isn’t that what white supremacy is all about? This is white privilege going too far.
Darrel Palmer, Fort Worth
Gasoline comes from the north
The article on gas shortages is an example of “fake news!”
Any Texan from Fort Worth knows we get most of our gasoline supply from Oklahoma and NOT Houston! The Star-Telegram is responsible for the shortage of gas.
Mike Goldberg, Fort Worth
Barton silent on hate groups
In light of our president missing the opportunity to denounce white supremacy and hate groups, I hoped my representative in Washington would step up.
Unfortunately, there was nothing but silence from Congressman Joe Barton.
He made no public statement on his website, Twitter feed or Facebook page. At his Arlington town hall last week, I asked him why he said nothing about the Charlottesville events. He said his silence wasn’t intentional. That was before explaining that he was in the first integrated class at Waco High School and that his son attends an integrated school. How those things are relevant, I do not know.
I would like to see better representation of the diverse 6th District. It’s time torenounce racist, bigoted ideologies and groups. If he can’t do that, he should step down.
Linda Perkins Wade, Mansfield
Liberals’ stance on immigration
Let me see if I have the liberal position straight on immigration enforcement.
They feel that minorities shouldn’t be singled out and asked about their immigration status for fear of “racial profiling.” So this would mean if somebody makes it into this country illegally, they would be basically home free unless they commit a crime.
This seems to constitute an incentive to come here illegally, along with birthright citizenship.
Oh, I forgot — liberals need to keep the illegal immigrants here to have more Democratic voters, which may explain why liberals worry about purging deceased people from the voter rolls and why they oppose voter photo ID laws!
Mike Jones, Fort Worth
