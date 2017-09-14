Was coaching salaries story misleading?; Will DACA recipients renounce foreign citizenship; Price-gouging laws ineffective; Don’t mess with Lee statues; Forgotten people.

Coaching salaries story misleading
What a horrible job in painting the true picture (Coaching salaries story, Sept. 10, 1A).
I saw one place in the article where you referred to head coaches, but it suggested that the salaries were for football coaches in general. The salaries you speak of are for head football coaches, who routinely put in 80 hours a week at least six months out of the year and have multiple responsibilities, including administrative duties all year round, and they do not get a summer break like teachers do.
Assistant coaches do not make anywhere close to the head coach salary but put in long hours and have a lot of responsibility (including teaching). So to categorize the salaries as coaches’ salaries is misleading and unfair. And to insinuate that head coaches don’t earn every dime they make is insulting.
Should our teachers be more respected and paid more? Absolutely. But painting such a biased picture of what coaches make is a disservice to all.
Teresa Turner, Fort Worth
Will DACA recipients renounce foreign citizenship?
The question that needs to be asked is: Have the DACA recipients applied to go through the process to become a U.S. citizen in the years they have been in this country illegally? (“They’re as American as you and I,” Sept. 12.)
Are they prepared to renounce the citizenship in the country of their birth? If not they are still unauthorized and are here to have the benefits of this country, but none of the responsibilities, they need to be deported.
Joy Springer, Saginaw
Price-gouging laws ineffective
Price-gouging laws are stupid and hurt the people they are intended to help. Price gouging, also known as “free market pricing,” discourages hoarding and encourages suppliers to send resources to where they are needed most and can command the highest price.
The motorist in Fort Worth who is filling up his tank and all the gas cans he can find “just in case” means fuel is not available to the motorist trying to escape from the storm. Why are food and fuel suppliers not rushing to the Florida Keys? Because Florida has severe penalties for “price gouging.”
James R. Anderson, Fort Worth
Don’t mess with Lee statue
Gen. Robert E. Lee astride his famous horse, Traveller, and accompanied by a young soldier boy haven’t received so much attention nationally and internationally since the day their bronze statue was unveiled by President Franklin D. Roosevelt for the Texas Centennial in 1936.
This beautiful sculpture by Alexander Proctor is not ready to give up its pedestal, and I say let the statue be — it’s a marvelous piece of work and a tourist attraction. To remove it is an insult not only to those who say the statue represents history and heritage but to the sculptor himself.
Dee Cantrell, Fort Worth
Forgotten people
What about the statues of Army generals who were responsible for the slaughtering American Indians? Or the heroes of the Alamo who killed hundreds of Mexicans? Get real, America.
Edward Lindsay, Fort Worth
